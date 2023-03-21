From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified that the Election Official for Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State, Arinze Ozoemena, was not suspended during the state’s election last Saturday, March 18.

INEC stated that it was the Election Official for Aniocha North, Chinyere Obasi, who was suspended for not being proactive during the polls.

Bukola Ojeme, the Head of Voter Education and Publicity of INEC in the state, clarified that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in charge of Delta, Monday Udoh-Tom, was misrepresented in the media when he was quoted as saying that it was the Ndokwa East EO that was suspended.