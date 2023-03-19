From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Confirmation has been received from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that supplementary elections for the governorship and House of Assembly will take place in two local government areas of Delta State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Monday Udoh-Tom, made the announcement on Sunday morning at the state Collation Centre in Asaba.

Udoh-Tom explained that the elections were taking place in two wards (Gbaramatu) of Warri South-West LGA and one ward (Amai) of Ukwuani LGA due to the failure to distribute materials to those wards during the elections held on Saturday.

Furthermore, Udoh-Tom announced that the Electoral Officer (EO) for Ndokwa East Local Government Area has been suspended for not being proactive during the conduct of the polls.