From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Bigwigs of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) under the aegis of Delta Unity Group (DUG) have endorsed the governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) in next Saturday election, Ovie Omo-Agege.

The aggrieved PDP leaders and stakeholders said they have extracted a commitment from Omo-Agege to integrate the modernisation plan of the group into his EDGE agenda if elected.

In a statement by the group’s Board of Trustees chairman, Prof Patrick Muoboghare; and co-conveners, Chiedu Ebie and Itiako Ikpokpo, DUG lamented that they were rebuffed by the leadership of the PDP after their principal, David Edevbie lost out in the governorship primary.

They alleged that they were completely sidelined and never got integrated into the mainstream PDP, adding that in such unfriendly posture, the APC candidate was more accommodating.

Recalling several meetings aimed at brokering peace, they said the state chairman of PDP, Kingsley Esiso, was advised on the need to be impartial in handling emerging disputes.

The statement said DUG continued to reiterate their membership of PDP, hoping that the leadership “would activate genuine reconciliatory measures, build trust and reinforce party cohesion.

“We expected also that the gubernatorial candidate of the party, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori would within this period initiative genuine engagement and avail members of the group of his programmes and policies and importantly, his willingness to integrate all of the tendencies within the party.

“All of these were never to be, rather the leadership of the party in a most hostile dimension kept members of DUG from all mainstream activities of the party. Our various attempts at mutual reconciliation were rebuffed by the leadership of the PDP.”

It stated that Omo-Agege, on the other hand, “repeatedly approached and consulted DUG and in the series of sessions held with DUG, he explained satisfactorily, inner details of his agenda and his message of hope for Deltans.”

It stated that it was the desire of DUG for a state geared towards a fast-paced and sustainable socio-economic development, “achievable through a well thought out modernization process and a State Chief Executive possessing the necessary level of intellect, competence and capacity to steer the ship of State in these precarious times.

“Going further, we are happy to announce that the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for the governorship election in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has agreed to fully integrate and incorporate the Modernisation agenda of Olorogun David Edevbie into his Build A New Delta (BAND) governance agenda for Delta State.

“It is on this basis and the general yearnings of Deltans and friends of Delta that we, as members of the Delta Unity Group (DUG) fully endorse the candidacy of the APC governorship candidate and Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in the forthcoming Delta State governorship elections holding on 11th March, 2023.”

It directed all levels of executive of DUG “to mobilize en masse and work for the emergence of the candidacy of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the next governor of Delta State.

“We also call on all Deltans and friends of Delta including our teeming eligible voting youths to join this patriotic and altruistic task.”