From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the death of four suspected kidnappers who had engaged operatives in a fierce exchange of gun battle within the Jesse axis in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

The Jesse axis is said to be notorious for cases of kidnapping, a situation that prompted the deployment of operatives of the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad {SAKCCS} and DOPS Buffalo team, among others, by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wale Abass.

Confirming the death of the suspects in a statement yesterday, Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, said operatives were on a joint patrol on September 18, along Jesse-Igueleba road in Edo State, where they encountered a gang of bandits.

Edafe said the armed men had obviously laid ambush to attack and kidnap unsuspecting motorists.

“The hoodlums, who apparently sighted the police team, fired at the front tyre of the lead pick-up van, thus, demobilising the vehicle. They were swiftly engaged in a gun duel by members of the police team.

“The armed men eventually succumbed to the superior firepower of the policemen who pursued them into the deep forest, during which four suspected kidnappers were fatally wounded.

“One AK-47 rifle with 25 rounds of live ammunition, two locally-made cut-to-size guns and cartridges were recovered from them. The wounded suspects were taken to the hospital for treatment, where they were later certified dead,” he stated.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, who applauded “the gallantry of the men admonished them to do more and sustain the tempo in the fight against kidnapping and other vices.

“He also appealed to members of the public to provide the command with credible information that would help the police in this fight.”