From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Operatives of Delta State Police Command have arrested two suspected armed robbers in different locations, where they also recovered firearms.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Asaba, yesterday.

Edafe said operatives in Sapele received a distressed call from a victim, who was dispossessed of gold chain worth N700,000.00, and quickly mobilised to go after the fleeing suspect. He said their efforts yielded fruit as one Lucky Sunday (25) of Otumara village, Jesse, was apprehended.

The state police spokesman said one cut-to-size double barrel locally made pistol, three life cartridges, one torchlight phone, and the stolen gold chain were recovered from him.

He said during a visibility patrol, also, in Sapele, operatives heard some suspected cultists chanting ‘ARO MATE’, and swiftly moved to the area where the suspects, on sighting the police, took to their heels, leaving behind a victim they were holding hostage with the intention to murder him.

“The victim was rescued unhurt and reunited with his family, and one pump action gun was recovered,” he said.

In the Agbor area of the state, Edafe stated that operatives received a distressed call of an ongoing armed robbery operation, along Uromi Junction, adding that they promptly responded, by storming the scene, adding that on sighting the police, the hoodlums “took to their heels and escaped into a nearby bush, abandoning one cut-to-size locally fabricated gun and one expanded cartridge.

“The victims (names withheld), aged 41 years and 36 years, both of Agbor community, were rescued unhurt. They stated that they were attacked on their way from the Agbor-Obia area, towards Uromi Junction Agbor. Exhibit in custody, investigation has commenced and effort is on to arrest the fleeing suspects,” he stated.