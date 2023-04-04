From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has declared as null and void the recent suspension of some perceived erring members by various ward executive committee across the state.

As part of the fall outs of the recently concluded general elections, members, at ward level, have been slammed with suspension order for alleged anti-party activities.

However, the State Executive Committee (SEC) has halted further punitive steps to be taken by the party leadership at the local government and ward levels.

In a statement by the state Publicity Secretary, Ifeanyi Osuoza, said for any disciplinary action to be taken at the lower level of party leadership, there must be official clearance from SEC.

“All LGAs and Wards Excos are hereby reminded that, in line with our mandate to ensure and uphold fairness within our fold, the party has regularly deployed recognized instruments and applied established due process mechanisms, devoid of perceived witch-hunt, to handle disciplinary issues whenever they arise.

“The party hereby reverses all hitherto pronounced suspensions that were not officially approved by a written directive from SEC, and declares all other actions on matters of alleged misdemeanors, discrepancies and other anti-party activities that were not referred to the party at the state level, as null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

“The party however directs all LGAs party chairmen, to forward the name(s) of those accused of anti-party activities, with a detailed report of their alleged discrepancies and contrary activities, to the state secretariat of the party, within two weeks from the date of this directive, for proper investigation by constitutionally recognized disciplinary channels, and subsequent recommendations to the SEC, which will then direct/instruct appropriate action(s) for the offence(s) and offender(s),” the statement read.