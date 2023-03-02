… It’s a lie from hell – APC

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government said it has uncovered plans by the main opposition party, All Progressive Congress (APC), to distabilise voting in the proper strong holds of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming Governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

This is even as the PDP on Wednesday alerted security agencies of alleged plots by APC to cause mayhem, kill and snatch ballot boxes during the elections billed for March 11.

The party in a statement by the state Publicity Secretary, and Deputy Director, Media, and Publicity, Delta PDP Campaign Council, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, drew the attention of the authorities to the violent expressions of one Martins who exposed the alleged APC’s scheme to cause violence.

Meanwhile, addressing journalists in Asaba, the state Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, declared that Delta remained a PDP state, alleging however that there were plans by the opposition to distabilise voting in areas where PDP would record almost 100% of vote cast.

But in a swift reaction, the state Publicity Secretary of APC, Valentine Onojegho, described the allegations as lies from the pit of hell, insisting that the PDP no longer has stronghold in the state going by the outcome of the February 25 elections.

Nevertheless, Aniagwu called on the people of the state to turn out massively on March 11 and cast their votes for the PDP governorship candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori and his running mate, Monday Onyeme in order to sustain the development tempo in the state.

Aniagwu who doubles as the spokesman of the PDP presidential campaign council, urged Deltans to put the disappointment of the outcome of the February 25 presidential election behind and file out with enthusiasm on March 11, noting that steps were already being taken to retrieve the mandate.

“As we approach the governorship election, Deltans should think about the sustenance of the development of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration, and it is only the Sheriff-Onyeme ticket that is capable of strengthening what this administration has achieved since 2015.

“Deltans should keep faith with the development trajectory in the last eight years. Any other ticket will not be in the interest of Deltans. So let us vote PDP to sustain the tempo of development,” he said.

Aniagwu also debunked claims by the opposition that the state government was seeking additional loan, insisting that what was sought before now was a bridging finance in view of the money being expected from the Federal Government as refunds from the 13% derivation.

He disclosed further that the state governor, Dr. Okowa has directed security agents to investigate reported cases of violence during the February 25 in the state with a view to bringing the culprits to book, insisting that the ambition of politicians was not worth the blood of any Deltan.