His redeployment from Ebonyi State coincides with an upsurge in the level of crime in Delta State, particularly attacks on policemen by hoodlums

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The new Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Mr. Anthony Ogbizi Michael, has appealed to residents of the state to cooperate with the command and other security agencies at all times in the fight against crime and criminality.

CP Michael made the appeal on Monday while taking over from the out-gone commissioner of Police, Mohammed Mustafa, at the command’s headquarter in Asaba.

Michael promised to build on existing security infrastructure so as to ensure the reign of peace and security in the state.

His redeployment from Ebonyi State coincides with an upsurge in the level of crime in Delta State, particularly attacks on policemen by hoodlums who cart away arms belonging to them.

There is also an increase in ritual killings by suspected Yahoo Plus Boys, with the recent gruesome murder of a 300-level Mass Communication student of Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, still occupying the front burner in public space.

An alumnus of the University of Calabar where he obtained B.Sc degree in Political Science, Michael hails from Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River State.

He enlisted into the Nigeria Police in 1986 as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP). He has held various posts, serving as ACP DOPs, Delta State, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Special Investigation Unit FCIID Abuja, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Counter Terrorism and General Investigation EFCC.

He was Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration Force Headquarters Abuja, Commissioner of Police, former Special Fraud Unit, Abuja, CP, Community Policing Force Headquarters Abuja, CP Special Squad Unit Abuja, CP Railway Command, CP Abia State Command and briefly CP Ebonyi State Police Command.

In his hand over remarks, the out-gone Commissioner of Police, Muhammad, who was redeployed to Ebonyi State, thanked the Delta State government and the people of the state for their cooperation and urged them to extend the same cooperation to his successor.