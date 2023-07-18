From Joseph Obukata, Warri

The Delta State judiciary has launched the Small Claims Courts across various

judicial divisions in Delta State to facilitate trial of debt recovery matters of N5 million naira and below.

The Director of Public Communication in the State Ministry of Information, Theresa Adiabua Oliko, made the announcement in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

Following the approval, according to the statement, the Chief Judge of Delta State, Honourable Justice Tessy Diai, has designated some magistrate courts in the state to hear and determine liquidated monetary claims of N5 million and below.

To implement this, the Honourable Chief Judge signed the Delta State Judiciary

Practice Direction on Small Claims 2023, which will guide the operations of the

small courts.

For the avoidance of doubt, the objective of the establishment of the courts is to improve the judicial process by making it easier to resolve liquidated debt recovery disputes involving small claims of N5 million or below.

Accordingly, for all claims filed in small courts, judgments are expected to be delivered within 60 days with an additional 30 days for enforcement.

It is emphasized that the courts also encourage self-representation and adhere to strict timelines for important court events.