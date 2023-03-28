From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Monarchs in Delta State have advised the state Governor-elect, Sheriff Oborevwori, to be magnanimous in victory.

The monarchs under the aegis of Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum urged Oborevwori to unite the state and eschew politics of exclusion when he comes on board as governor.

Congratulating the governor-elect and his deputy, Monday Onyeme, the royal fathers urged him to consolidate on the successes of the outgoing administration led by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Their advice was contained in a 5-point communique issued at the end of the meeting of the forum.

Chairman of the forum and Obi of Owa Kingdom, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II, in the communique, also charged those who lost out the general elections to accept defeat in good faith in the spirit of sportsmanship adding that in all, Deltans and Delta were the real winners.

The revered kings extolled the qualities of the people of Delta North Anioma) for standing firm to be counted when it mattered most during the electoral contest, insisting that the victory of Oborewori was an expression of appreciation and love for the Okowa administration.

“We want to especially thank the people of Anioma for rising to the occasion and securing victory for Deltans and we say thank you to our people, from Anioma extraction.

“We are of the firm belief that with Oborevwore at the helm of affairs in Delta State, Deltans will be in for more dividends of democracy as Senator Okowa has left indelible footprints in the sands of time,” it stated.

The monarchs also prayed that justice should prevail as Atiku and Okowa seek redress in court over the just concluded presidential election in the country, saying they have faith in the justice system of the country because the votes of the majority of Nigerians should be allowed to count.