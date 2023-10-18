From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Government and German construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Wednesday, signed N78 billion contracts for the construction of flyovers, cloverleaf and road expansion projects in the twin cities of Warri and Effurun.

The contracts include road expansion of a section of the DSC/NPA Expressway, including a Cloverleaf Interchange at the existing Effurun flyover, alongside two pedestrian bridges, flyover bridges at Enerhen junction to Marine Gate, DSC roundabout and PTI junction.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, and the Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze, signed on behalf of the State Government, while the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr Lars Richter, and the Regional Manager, Engr. Friedrich Wieser signed for the construction giant.

The Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mr Omamuzo Erebe, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Engr Fred Edafioghor, witnessed the signing.

Speaking during the ceremony, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori said the signing ceremony was a culmination of days and months of critical planning and deft negotiations and a major step forward in his administration’s plan to start an infrastructural revolution that would change the face of Warri and its environs.

He said: “Today’s event is the high point of months of vigorous planning, meetings, reviews and tough negotiations. I am pleased that we have reached a point of agreement.

“It is pertinent to know that this is the first time in Delta State that we are engaging Julius Berger Plc in construction jobs. They have been in Delta, and they worked in NPA, but this is the first time the state government is engaging them for construction projects.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Delta state, I want to express my deep appreciation to Julius Berger PLC, the Ministries of Works(High way and Urban roads), Justice, Finance and the Office of the Secretary to the State Government; for the countless energy invested in the process.

“I am aware that the road to this signing ceremony was tasking and draining but you stayed on course and, today, we are reaping the fruit of your diligence and resilience.”

The governor who said the choice of Julius Berger was informed not only by their excellent record but also by their experience in road construction in riverine terrains, tasked the contractor to deliver the projects within 27 months.

“We have seen what they have done in other states with topography like Warri and we are confident that they will replicate the same feat here.

“Upon completion, these projects will not only change the face of Warri and its environs but also ease the traffic congestion in the area and alleviate the hardship faced by the commuters.

“As it is often the case with road constructions of this nature, there will be direct employment benefits for our people, especially, engineers, artisans and even food vendors. Transporters and so many others in the construction value chain also stand to benefit.

“I assure all Deltans and residents of the state that the M.O.R.E agenda is on course. They should expect more landmark projects across the different senatorial districts in fulfilment of our pledge to make life more meaningful to our people,” Oborevwori stated.

Richter, while thanking the Delta State Government for giving the company the opportunity to deliver on the projects, commended Governor Oborevwori for the vision and foresight in a huge investment and for the commencement of a new era for the people of the state.

“We commend the Delta State Government for this and we are honoured to be the chosen partners for the construction of this vision.

“We are also looking forward to a successful partnership, a great achievement and the commencement of a new era to the benefit of the people of Delta state,” he said.