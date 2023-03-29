From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, has insisted that the party lost March 18 governorship election because the party’s candidate for the poll, Ovie Omo-Agege, is a citizen of America.

Ojougboh who is the Protem Secretary of the National Coalition for Peace and Unity declared that APC committed a serious blunder to have Omo-Agege, the current Deputy Senate President.

He brushed aside his purported expulsion from the party over anti-party activities, saying that since Omo-Agege lost the election, he has vented his frustration on party members.

In a press release by his Personal Assistant (Media), Ojougboh, a former member of the interim board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), urged party faithful to ignore his purported expulsion, which he noted, was dead on arrival.

According to him, the Deputy Senate President intended to cow members and make them his stooge, adding that his action during the governorship election in Delta where some electoral officers were held hostage, did not conform with his office.

“The issue he has with me is because I speak the truth. At my age, I will not be afraid to speak the truth. The tickets for the senatorial, House of Representatives and governorship were bought by Omo-Agege and he gave them to whoever he wanted.

“The way he handled the affairs of the party in the state left much to be desired. His attitude is unbecoming of somebody who is holding the position of the Deputy President of the Senate.

“It is unfortunate that he is trying to cow all of us. He can’t cow me, I am too big for that,” he contended.

Ojougboh drew the attention of Nigerians to a militant group, Delta Strike Force, that is demanding the withdrawal of the pipeline surveillance contract from Omo-Agege.

He said the agitation of the militant group has shown the kind of person he is, adding that he’s not a harbinger of good news.