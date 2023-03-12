by Rapheal

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Catholic Church yesterday rose in defence of the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, saying that he is a dedicated member of the universal church.

This came on the heels of rumours that Omo-Agege is a traditionalist of the Igbe sect. But the church said the APC candidate is not only a dedicated member but a baptised and practising Catholic.

A statement issued by the Parish Priest of St. Jude’s Catholic Church, Effurun, Delta State, Very Rev Fr. Mark Ikeke, said Omo-Agege is a member of the parish. St. Jude is one of the parishes of the Catholic Diocese of Warri in Delta State.

Fr. Ikeke urged Deltans and Nigerians to disregard such speculations and appealed to political actors to respect sacred lines.

“Our attention has been drawn to a claim or rumour that one of our parishioners and Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, is not a Christian.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is a baptized, practicing and dedicated member of the Roman Catholic Church. He is a member of and a communicant in St. Jude Catholic Church, GRA, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area.

“We recognize that this is an election season. We must, however, encourage our political leaders and their supporters to strive to uphold decorum, respect sacred lines and show love to all in their campaigns.

“We hope and pray that our faith in the Lord Jesus Christ should thoroughly guide our actions and inactions.

“The sole purpose of this information is to encourage decorum and also to uphold the truth regarding the senator’s religious identity,” Ireke said.