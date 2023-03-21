From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Great Ogboru, the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Delta State, has expressed his disappointment over the voter apathy, violence, intimidation, coercion, and vote-buying that occurred during the state’s Saturday polls.

Despite his concerns, Ogboru congratulated the winner of the contest, Sheriff Oborevwori of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in a message on Tuesday. He stated that the process was a significant setback in the development of democratic values and a potential threat to future elections.

Ogboru, who has contested on the platform of various opposition parties since 2003, had always disputed the outcomes of previous polls. This is the first time he has congratulated a Governor-elect.

He said, “May I, therefore, use this opportunity to congratulate Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori for his victory over several obstacles in this election. Congratulations as we wish you all the best as Governor of Delta State.”

Meanwhile, the Delta State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, commended Ogboru for congratulating Oborevwori, describing him as a true democrat. Aniagwu emphasised that Ogboru demonstrated what was expected of democrats worldwide and called on Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to do the same by congratulating Oborevwori, so that the state could move forward.