… Tribunal reserves judgement

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and his main challenger in the March 18 election, Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have adopted their final written addresses at the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Asaba.

Oborevwori of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But Omo-Agege, the immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, filed a petition to dispute the outcome, seeking to b declared winner.

The three-member tribunal headed by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu, after listening to counsels to the parties adopt their final written addresses on Thursday, reserved judgement for a later date.

Ahuchaogu said the date for the judgment would be communicated to the parties and their counsels.

Counsel of the first respondent which is INEC, Prof. J. Abugu, relied on a 30-page written address in it’s entirety, and urged the tribunal to strike out the petition for lack of merit

Also counsel of Oborevwori who is the second respondent, Damian Dodo (SAN), wholly adopted all the arguments encapsulated in his final written address in urging the tribunal to throw out the petition.

Saying that the petition was bound to fail, he argued that the nature and character of the allegations made by the petitioner were such that the “witnesses called by the petitioner could not and have not even with the documents brought to the court prove the petition.

“Petitions by their nature must be proved by evidence; this, the petitioners have failed to do.”

Counsel to the third respondent (PDP), Ekeme Ohwovoriole (SAN), in adopting his written address, said the petition was based on speculations and deserved to be dismissed.

But counsel to the petitioners, Alex Izinyon (SAN), while adopting his written address, urged the tribunal to hold that the petitioners proved the petition and therefore entitled to the reliefs sought.

Iziyon argued that by the petitioner, have by the nature of the pleadings and the documents tendered proved the case and urged the tribunal to declare the petitioner as winner of the election.