From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have extended the olive branch to the governorship candidates of rival political parties in the March 18 election.

The governor at a thanksgiving in Asaba following the confirmation of his victory by the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, advised his opponents to join him in developing the state.

The tribunal had on Friday dismissed the petitions filed by former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressive Congress (APC), former Minister of State for Education, Kenneth Gbagi of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Ken Pela of Labour Party.

Oborevwori, who dedicated his victory to God and Deltans, said it was only God who made it possible for men to gain leadership positions.

Also, the PDP in a statement by the state publicity secretary, Ifeanyi Osuoza, advised Ken Pela, Omo-Agege and Gbagi to key into the governor’s M.O.R.E agenda in advancing the state.

Regardless, both Omo-Agege and Gbagi have rejected that judgment, saying that it cannot stand legal scrutiny at appellate courts.

Reacting to the judgment through his Chief Press Secretary, Kenneth Orusi, Gbagi described it as miscarriage of justice, adding, however, that he has unwavering confidence that the judgment would be overturned at the Court of Appeal.

On his part, Omo-Agege in a personal statement, picked holes in the judgment, adding that he has directed his lawyers to immediately proceed to file an appeal.

Omo-Agege said the outcome was unexpected, contending that the tribunal failed to avert its mind to the intendment of the plethora of unambiguous innovations now contained in sections 137 and 73(2) and paragraph 46(4) [First Schedule) the Electoral Act, 2022.

Omo-Agege reasoned that the judgment would have been in his favour if the tribunal had dutifully attended to the unassailable evidence in support of all the polling unit results and every other relevant electoral document duly tendered.

The APC candidate insisted that the March 18 election was conducted in manifest breach of the Electoral Act and the Constitution.

“We know that where this particular infraction is manifest on documentary evidence before the tribunal, the Act clearly says such must be thoroughly considered by a tribunal and the result cancelled,as same is unlawful. This, regrettably, is not the case with the instant decision.

“So, let us be clear. For the matters mentioned herein and much more, we say with calm confidence and conviction that the judgment is nothing but a grave injustice that will not stand appellate scrutiny.

“But we must thank their Lordships for all they did as humans given the very toxic and intimidating environment in which they operated in the last six months. We wish them well.

“In view of the foregoing, I have instructed my erudite legal team to immediately appeal the judgment of the tribunal. We are grateful for their steady industry and extraordinary commitment,” he stated.