by Ajiri Daniels

From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Players in the entertainment industry in Delta State have endorsed governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sheriff Oborevwori and his running mate, Monday Onyeme for the March 18 election.

Rising from a meeting in Asaba, the group under the aegis of Delta Entertainment Stakeholders (DES), in a communique, said the profiles of the contestants were painstakingly evaluated, declaring that the Sheriff/Onyeme was the most suitable to continue the good work that the outgoing administration started.

The entertainers comprising of actors, actresses, comedians, musicians, DJs , content creators, among others, said the PDP governorship ticket was unanimously endorsed.

The communique was jointly signed by Rume Aku, chairman of DES; Oyubu Joy Aghogho, secretary; Ochuko Akpovwowo, Delta central coordinator; Dike Emmanuel, Delta north coordinator; and Harry Allen Preye, Delta south coordinator.

DES with membership of over 1,800, urged Deltans to vote for the PDP candidate “to ensure continuity of the progressive spirits of unity, faith, resilience, courage, patriotism and dignity of labour which have been associated with Deltans and which also explains the atmosphere of peaceful co-existence that is currently lacking among the people on account of the APC’s gross mis-governance in the country.”

Taking a hard look at the entertainment industry in the country since 2015, the group knocked the Federal Government for not doing enough to promote and develop the industry, noting that the government has failed to provide the enabling environment for players to thrive.

The group chided the APC-led Federal Government for wide spread insecurity as well as the general hardship of Nigerians as result of the difficulty in purchasing petroleum products.

They however commended the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for what they said was his impactful contributions to the sustenance of the industry through the appointment of creative professionals into his administration.

“Members reviewed the profile of the political parties and their governorship/ deputy governorship candidates with a view to determine the ticket that will best serve the fatherland in the midst of the socio-economic and political strangulation that Nigerians are currently subjected to for no fault of theirs.

“Consequently, after a painstaking evaluation of the issues raised, the Sheriff/Onyeme ticket of the PDP was adjudged as the most suitable to continue the good work that the outgoing administration started in Delta state, and it was unanimously adopted and endorsed,” it stated.