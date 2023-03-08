From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Federal High Court sitting in Asaba, Delta State has dismissed the suit seeking to disqualify the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, as the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the March 11 election.

In the suit, the governorship aspirant of the party, Ikie Agharianovwe, sought to disqualify Oborevwori on grounds of the presentation of false documents and prevent the party from having a candidate in the election.

The suit has the PDP as the first defendant, Oborevwori as the second defendant and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the third defendant.

Delivering judgment, the court presided over by Justice Folashade A Olubanjo dismissed the suit for abuse of court process and being statute barred.

Justice Olubanjo also held that the suit had no reasonable cause of action, pointing out that it lacked merit as the plaintiff was unable to prove allegations of presentation of false documents by the first defendant on behalf of the second defendant to the third defendant.