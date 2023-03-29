From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor-elect Sheriff Oborevwori and Deputy Governor-elect Monday Onyeme have been presented with their certificates of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The 27 members-elect of the state House of Assembly also received their certificates of return at a brief ceremony in Asaba on Wednesday.

Two members-elect were absent from the ceremony.

The certificates were presented by INEC national commissioner supervising Edo, Cross River and Delta states, Prof (Mrs) Rhoda Gumus.

Prof. Gumus said the exercise was in fulfilment of Section 22 of the Electoral Act, 2022 which provides that certificates o return shall be issued within 14 days of the election.

The Governorship and House of Assembly elections were held on March 18, 2023.

In a brief remark, the governor-elect who is the current Speaker of the state House of Assembly, thanked all those who contributed to the victory of the PDP, promising not to betray the confidence reposed in him by Deltans.

Earlier, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Monday Udoh-Tom, urged those elected to run an all-inclusive government by embracing those who voted against them in the elections.