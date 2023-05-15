• Repositions DELSUTH, dialysis centres renovated, equipment upgraded

From Ben Dunno, Warri

The Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government, recently commissioned its renovated Renal Centres. Its Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Nekwu Okolugbo, said the centre “is part of renewed efforts at injecting values and innovations that enhance quality learning and improved healthcare delivery in the institution.

He hinted that the centre was projected to specifically take the lead in healthcare delivery not only in delta State, but also in Nigeria as well as globally: “Part of the left over from the renal transplant programme funds was used to renovate the Renal Centre being commissioned today.

“New water treatment unit, three brand new Fresenius dialysis machine, repair of two existing water treatment plants and repair of old dialysis machines were also done with the renal transplant leftover.

DELSUTH also resuscitated moribund X-ray services, dialysis services and endoscopy services that were in comatose.”

Okolugbo assumed duty barely six months ago: “With the new innovations the hospital IGR has increased drastically. I can assure you of more developmental strides in the nearest future.”

He said the achievements recorded so far would not have been possible without the support of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who has been “magnanimous in approving all the requests summited to upgrade the hospital, especially in the recent employment of doctors and nursing staff.”

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, testified. He disclosed that government scored the management of DELSUTH “very high. We are optimistic that the hospital is being repositioned to take its pride place among health centres that provide qualitative services in the country. He was represented at the commissioning of the centre by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. (Mrs) Philomena Okeowo.

He reaffirmed government the commitment in ensuring the institution lived up to its bidding: “We have seen all you have been able to accomplish within a very short period of time you took over as CMD. We want to assure you of the ministry’s maximum support in the areas of trained manpower and administrative personnel to assist you realising your set goals of making the hospital attain its pride of place among the teaching institutions in the country.

“To this effect, on I commission all the newly renovated centres and equipment procured in updating these centres to standards. I want to assure you that the rest of your requests would be tabled before the commissioner when we get to Asaba for onward transmission to the governor for prompt action and approval.”