From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The family of Michael Okumakube of Ovu community, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta state, has accused the police of deliberate delay in arresting the killers of their son, Solomon.

Solomon Okumakube was allegedly murdered by gunmen on March 19, 2023, between Ughelli and Agbarho in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects had ordered him to transfer all his money from his account into a dedicated account before snuffing the life out of him.

The bereaved family in a petition to the state Commissioner of Police expressed worries that no arrest had been made even though the money transferred from the late Solomon’s account was traced to a private account in a new generation bank.

A spokesman for the family, Mr Philip Okumakube, said the incident was earlier reported at Agbarho Divisional Police Station.

He said the case was later transferred to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ughelli Area Command, adding that to date, nothing has been heard of any suspect being arrested by the security agents.

According to him, the matter has lingered since March 19, noting that arresting the suspects would be easy having identified the account where the late Solomon transferred money to before he was allegedly murdered.

He called on the state Commissioner of Police; Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5, Benin City, Edo State; the Inspector General of Police; and the Police Service Commission to intervene so as to uncover the killer of their son.

Contacted in Asaba, Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the murder of the deceased, urged the family to avail police operatives with useful information that could aid an investigation.

“I was made to understand that the said family came only once to the station, and has never shown up till now.

“So if they have any information relating to the bank account, they should go to Agbarho Police Station so that operatives can work with it to track the suspects,” Edafe said.