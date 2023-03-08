From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A group under the auspices of Delta Entertainers have endorsed Deputy Senate President and APC candidate for governor Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for the March 11 governorship election.

The leader of the entertainers, Mr Comic Czar, in a statement on Wednesday, said Agege’s developmental strides in Delta State endeared them to endorse him for the governorship election so that he could improve on them if elected governor.

“The Deputy Senate President and governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Omo-Agege is a man who believes in the progress and development of the people and the state.

“We the Delta Entertainers decided to adopt him as the preferred choice for the governorship election of Delta State, in recognition of his immense developmental stride in the state.

“We also noticed and commended his campaign style and the integrity he brought to good governance over the years through his senatorial responsibilities.

“We are therefore asking our members and colleagues to use their huge fans, membership strength and followership to promote the candidacy of Omo Agege to become the next governor of Delta State, by the special grace of God.

While responding, according to the statement, Omo-Agege, through the Deputy Director General of his campaign Council and Chief of Staff to the office of the Deputy President of the Senate, Dr Otive Igbuzor, appreciated the entertainers for endorsing the governorship hopeful.

“We recognise the role the entertainment industry plays in the state and as Ambassadors of the state both nationally and internationally.

“We want to use the opportunity to reassure the people of the state of the commitment of the Deputy Senate President to follow to the latter, all his campaign promises.

“We, therefore, wish to urge the entertainers to come out en mass on election day and vote for the APC, and we want to also assure the entertainment industry of inclusion in the government, as it is a major industry consideration for the human capital development of the state,” the statement added.