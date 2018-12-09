Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Two councilors in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, Moses Ofotokun and Valentina Avhurhi have been suspended indefinitely by the leadership of the house for alleged misconduct.

The indefinite suspension which was slammed on the lawmakers during plenary presided over by the leader of the house, Prince Oyovwikigho Adegor, followed the adoption of the recommendations of a five-man committee earlier set up to investigate allegations of misconduct.

The motion for suspension was moved by the Majority Leader of the house, Meretin Aghogho, and seconded by Raphael Obriki and was approved by the house.

According to the leader of the house, the committee found out that Ofotokun, a former deputy leader, made malicious and harmful statements against the leadership of the house with intent to bring down the image of the leadership and cause serious disaffection among its members.

“With the committee findings, it was said that the act was unpleasant with a villainous intent to breach the peace and harmony of the house,” Adegor said.

Adegor stated that the house lamented that the action came from Ofotokun who was the immediate past deputy leader of the house, hence the suspension.

Avhurhi, on the other hand, was said to have caused misgiving between the legislature and the executive of the council, the act was confirmed to have instigated members against leadership of the house.

The committee also pointed out that Avhurhi action also exposed house decisions to the public, saying that divulging legislative matters, resolutions on key issues to the public without the permission of the leadership of the house was tantamount to abuse of privilege, thereby violating the oath of secrecy, oath of office and oath of allegiance she swore to.