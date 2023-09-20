From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Worried by the unwholesome activities of land speculators within its communities, authorities of Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State have proposed a bye-law to address the rampant menace in the locality.

Cited as the ‘Oshimili North Local Government Public and Private Properties Protection Bye-Law 2023’, the proposed law is intended to prohibit forceful entry and illegal acquisition of public and private landed properties.

Addressing critical stakeholders in Ibusa during phase two of the public hearing, chairman of the Oshimili North Legislative Arm ad-hoc committee on the bill, Stellamaris Mejulu, said the proposed law would also prohibit violent and fraudulent conducts in relation to public and private landed properties.

Besides, Mejulu stated that it would regulate real estate business in rural areas within the locality.

According to her, chairman of the council, Innocent Eseweze came up with the bill owing to the incessant land grabbing activities which has led to intra and inter communal clashes resulting in loss of human lives and destruction of property, deep seated animosity between family members, among other negative consequences.

Mejulu said though there were existing laws in the state regulating land acquisition, most rural dwellers always feigned ignorance, hence the need for the bye-law to address the menace of illegal land deals.

“We have existing laws, the edits, the land law of every state but you find that most times, maybe because the rural people are in a way far from the state government, so some of them feign ignorance about such laws and their existence.

“Hence the council being the closest to the grassroots decided, and especially because this thing is a menace eaten up in our communities in Oshimili North. It has become so bad that you find within a family setting that they are killing themselves, dragging themselves to court, creating long term enmity.

“This is what informed the executive chairman to call us to find lasting solutions to our communities and homes. It is a bye-law because we consider that there is a law already existing in the state. It will be domesticated in the local government as it bothers on our land,” she said.

Those who spoke at the public hearing commended the council for the initiative but advised that there should be more awareness within the communities to secure total buy-in.

Participants were drawn from Ibusa, Ugbolu and Okpanam communities including traditional rulers, market women, youth leaders, religious leaders, and community leaders, among others.