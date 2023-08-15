From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Natives of Obetim community, Afor in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta, have invoked the powers of their idol against herdsmen grazing on farmlands with cattles.

They also invoked the idol against any community person who betray the resolve to chase out destructive herders from the area.

Locals claimed that the community has been suffering under the destructive yoke of herdsmen who invade their farmlands with cattles to graze on crops

At a meeting with herders held at the palace of the Okpala Uku of the community, Igwe Anie Nwose, community spokesman, Chief Anoki, conveyed the resolution to the herders.

Speaking thereafter, president of the Obetim National Council (ONC), Chief Sony Neme, gave the herders 48 hours to leave the community.

Neme said the people do not want to shed blood, emphasizing that “Obetim land forbids that.”

He said the people had ran out of patience, having endured the devastation of their farmlands by the herders for over a year.

Coordinator of the Delta State Livestock Management Committee (DSLMC) in Delta North, Mr. Matthew Ujene noted that he had made several efforts to bring the herders to understand the plight of Obetim, to no avail.

He advised the herders to obey the community’s resolve and later

engage in a formal meeting with the people where all would be in a round table to know the way forward.