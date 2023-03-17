From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Olomu Kingdom in Delta State has a 21-day mourning period for the departed king, HRM, Dr. (Ovie) R. L. Ogbon, Ogoni-Oghoro I, the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom.

Oghoro I who was the chairman of Urhobo Traditional Rulers Council, was believed to be the oldest royal father in the world.

The 106-year old king was a Royal Canon and an Order of the Niger (OON). His departure was officially announced during a meeting of the traditional council at the Ohworode Palace in Ogoni Olomu.

The Akpile of Olomu Kingdom, Albert Akpomudje (SAN), declared the 21-day mourning, noting that there shall be celebration of burials and marriages in the kingdom during the period.

Akpomudje added that chiefs should not adorn themselves in the traditional red cap and should add black armband to any dressing during the period.

Announcing the departure of the king earlier, the Otota of Olomu Kingdom, Macaulay Ovbagbedia said: “We can confirm today that our Ohworode has gone back to God. He lived a great life, he served the Government well and his people.

“We are mourning and celebrating, reason is because he was old but it’s painful though.”

The departed Ohworode of Olomu had celebrated his 106th birthday on 20th January, 2023 with a thanksgiving, which incidentally, was his last public outing.

The monarch was the only Anglican Communion ordained Royal Canon in the world. He also bagged a Honorary Doctorate Degree from the Delta State University, Abraka, for his contributions to education.

Ajuwe, as he was commonly addressed, could drive himself and read without glasses with complete sets of teeth.

He also doubled as the oldest man (Okpako Orere) of Ogoni Olomu.

Born on 20th January 1917, the departed monarch was baptized into the Anglican Communion in 1936. He was a retired Inspector of Education under the then Bendel State Ministry of Education.

The transited monarch was installed as the 12th Ohworode in 1988 when he was 70 years old.