From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Seven host communities in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State have threatened to shut down all oil installations in their area, should the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) ignore their 30-day ultimatum to complete an abandoned road project.

The communities, which are host to the Eriemu Oil Field, had issued the 30-day ultimatum for the interventionist agency to mobilise the contractor for the 11-kilometre road, which has been abandoned since 2010.

The communities, Opherin, Owevwe, Gana, Otokutu, Saniko, Agbaide and Ughere in Agbarha-Otor, in a statement by their presidents-general, Moses Oruruore, Philip Akpovukoko, Ejomafuvwe Iboyi, Francis Akpoedafe, Vote Iboyi, Faith Abuke and Jecob Ubiri, respectively, said the ultimatum will expire before the end of this month.

In a statement, they noted that the road, which runs from Otokutu community to Owevwe Street, Agbarha-Otor, and from Saniko community junction, through Opherin community to Emevor Agbarha road was awarded by the commission in 2010 and had been abandoned.

“As host communities to over 30 oil wells, a flow station, a Nigeria Gas Company (NGC) Plant, the biggest manifold in West Africa, numerous pipelines, flow lines and delivery lines in the Eriemu oil field, we are being marginalised by all levels of government, as we have nothing to show for our immense contribution to the wealth of this country.

“We have written several letters to NDDC, yet they have continued to give deaf ears to our plight. In June last year, we did a peaceful protest over the non completion of the road, but the state government stepped into the matter with a promise that the issue would be addressed within three months.

“As we speak, we have not heard from NDDC and the state government. Last month, we issued a one-month ultimatum to NDDC to get the contractor to return to site or we will be left with no option than to shut down all the oil facilities in our land.

“We are using this medium to remind NDDC of our ultimatum, because the only language we want to hear is for the commission to bring its contractor back to site and commence work on the road,” they stated.