From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Tessy Diai, has again expressed worries over the slow pace in the dispensation of justice in the state.

Diai expressed concerns over congestion of custodial facilities, even as she restated her commitment to speedy delivery of justice.

Addressing stakeholders in the administration of criminal justice at the Agbor custodial centre in continuation of second quarter jail delivery exercise, attributed the setback in speedy dispensation of justice to the fact that no court sits everyday.

The state number one judicial officer reviewed 207 warrants of inmates at the centre.

“I am sure cases will move faster when the cases are tried by different courts; and this is because there is no court that sits everyday or inmates produced everyday.

“So it will be better for many courts to try those cases rather than once a week for just one court,” she posited.

Expressing disappointment over the current court sitting arrangement where some courts are designated criminal court while others civil, Justice Diai disclosed that a judge would be posted to Obiaruku to decongest Kwale High Court judicial division.

For matters pending before judges who are on national assignment and matters were yet to commenced in those courts, the Chief Judge transferred the cases to other courts to ensure that the cases go on.

At Kwale, Justice Diai brightened the hope of convicted inmates who have served ten years or have two or less years to complete their sentences when she said that such cases would be looked into before the next round of prison visits to see whether they could be pardoned.

“I think what we shall do the next time we are visiting we ask the custodial centres to give us the list so that we will look at those cases too,” she stressed.

The Chief Judge who reiterated that the High Court had always given custodial cases priority during trial, directed authorities of the centres to forward list of inmates who fell into the category before her next visit to enable her give consideration.

Earlier in their respective welcome addresses, the deputy controller of Corrections and Assistant Suprintendent of correction of Kwale and Agbor custodial centres messers Udoka Chinaka and Gregory Egwudiuzor, respectively, lauded the Chief Judge for giving hope to discharged inmates and using her good office to attract government assistances to the centres across the state.

They appealed to the Chief Judge for more logistic supports by erecting barracks (block of flats) for staff in ensuring maximum security of the yard, installation of solar light around perimetre walls, among others.