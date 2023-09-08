From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State House of Assembly has passed an addition supplementary Appropriation Bill of N166.5 billion for the fiscal year ending December 31.

At the twilight of the past administration precisely in May, ex-governor Ifeanyi Okowa signed a Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N71.2 billion.

Besides, there was a subsisting budget estimate of N571.6 billion for the 2023 fiscal year that approved and singed in December last year.

The latest supplementary budget was passed during plenary presided over by the Speaker of the House, Emomotimi Dennis Guwor after it was read the third time.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, had on forwarded the additional supplementary appropriation bill to the House for consideration and possible passage.

Our correspondent learnt that the N166.5 billion is made up of N46.3 billion as additional recurrent expenditure while N120.2 billion is additional capital expenditure.

Earlier while leading debates on the merits of the proposed new law, House Majority Leader, Emeka Nwaobi noted that the additional supplementary appropriation bill became necessary as it would enable the current administration continue to deliver on its M.O.R.E agenda as well as kickstart some other critical projects.

Nwaobi who represents Aniocha North Constituency in the House, explained that Governor Oborevwori had again exhibited his respect for the rule of law, hence the bill to the House for approval before embarking on any additional expenditures in the course of governance in the state.

The Majority Leader stressed that early passage of the bill would fast track the completion of some ongoing projects, including roads, across the three senatorial districts in the state.

Nwaobi added that the proposed law would also enhance peace and security in the state as well as boost social-economic development.

In their contributions, Emmanuel Sinebe representing Patani; Perkins Umukoro representing Sapele; Charles Emetulu representing Ndokwa West; and Ferguson Onwo representing Isoko South II, expressed happiness over improvement on revenue streams of the state that necessitated an amendment to the supplementary budget.

While highlighting the gains of the additional budgetary allocation to some ongoing critical projects in the state as well as awards of new ones, the lawmakers said the M.O.R.E agenda of the state government is on course and needed all the support from the State Assembly.

In the final analysis, the Speaker, Guwor said the House has again displayed its constitutional responsibilities towards ensuring improved living standard for Deltans.

Guwor lauded the governor for initiating the additional supplementary appropriation bill as well as his genuine commitment in advancing the state to a new level of development.

With the additional supplementary appropriation, the revised recurrent expenditure now stand at N287.5 billion while the revised capital expenditure would be N521.8 billion, for the 2023 fiscal year.