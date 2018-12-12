Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State House of Assembly has passed a Supplementary Budget of N27.585 billion for 2018 fiscal year, thereby increasing the 2018 budget size from its original N308.888 billion to N336.474 billion.

The amended recurrent expenditure is from N147.273 billion to N164.011 billion while that of capital expenditure moved from N161.614 billion to N172.462 billion.

Presenting the bill during plenary, Majority Leader, Tim Owhefere said it is aimed at supplementing and reordering specific subheads of the recurrent revenue, personnel cost, overhead cost, consolidated revenue fund charges and capital expenditure.

Owhefere further moved that the bill be read for the third time and passed, and his motion wqs seconded by member representing Oshimili South, Peter Onwusanya, and was subsequently adopted.

READ ALSO: African airlines’ll report a net loss of $300m in 2019 – IATA

Speaker of the House, Sheriff Oborevwori who presided over the plenary commended the House for the passage of the supplementary bill.

He said the law when signed would help facilitate the payment of contractors handling various projects for the state government across the state.

The House also passed the bill granting it financial freedom from the control of the executive arm of government.

Titled ‘Delta State House of Assembly (Financial Autonomy) Bill, 2018, the bill is for a law to provide for the management of fund accruing to Delta State House of Assembly from consolidated revenue fund of Delta State to ensure accountability, transparency, effective and efficient utilisation of fund and for other matters connected therewith.

Passage of the bill was followed a report by the vice chairman, House Committee on Establishment, Ethics, Privileges and House Services, Peter Uviejitobor.