Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government has approved the completion of the dualisation of section C2 (Ogwashi-Uku to Asaba) of the Ughelli-Asaba Road.

Contract for the dualization of the 149 kilometer Ughelli-Asaba Road was awarded during the administration of former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, and was categorised into three sections with separate contractors handling each section.

Section C, which begins from Asaba, the state capital, suffered neglect, leading to dilapidation of the road to the detriment of motorists.

But speaking after the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, said the hardship suffered by motorists on that section of the road will soon be a thing of the past for the approval.

Ukah stated that majority of the decisions taken were in line with the determination of the State Government to take advantage of the dry season to achieve a lot in construction of roads.

Also approved is the construction of Kwale-Beneku Bridge and approach roads in Ndokwa West and Ndokwa East local government areas and the construction of Olomoro internal roads in Isoko South.

According to the commissioner, the construction of Engr. Oyubu Godspower Street to link Ibori Road in Oghara, Ethiope West and that of Kpakiama link roads in Bomadi Local Government Area, were equally approved.

He listed other roads that got approval as construction of Obi-Ogo Eziokpor/Umuoshi Eziokpor Road in Ukwuani Local Government Area that of access road from Otumara Road to Western Delta University, Oghara, Ethiope West, Egbo by-pass, Igbide, Isoko South, Niki-Tobi and Market Roads, Esama in Bomadi Local Government Area.

She went on: “I’ve already met Leo Varadkar, I’m going to be addressing the European Council later, and I will be showing people the political assurances I believe we need to assuage the concerns that Members of Parliament have on this issue.

“I know the EU27 will also be discussing no-deal planning, and indeed the Government in the UK is discussing no-deal planning. But I think, as I’ve always said, the best arrangement for everybody – both the UK and the EU – is for us to agree a deal and get this deal over the line.”