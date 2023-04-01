From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The executive committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in ward 04 (Onicha-Olona) in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State has suspended the chairman of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Lauretta Onochie, over alleged anti-party activities during the just concluded general elections.

Onochie, a known Buharist, ratified her membership of the party last year before her nomination for the NDDC top job.

But the 27-member executive committee of Onicha-Olona ward 04 accused her of not fulfilling her financial obligations as well as not attending party engagements at the ward and local government levels.

This is besides the allegation that the NDDC chief worked against the party’s interest in the 2023 general elections.

The ward executive committee led by Mr. Peter Ogboli as chairman, also passed a vote of no confidence on her as one of the leaders of the party in the area.

The party said the decision to suspend Onochie followed a painstakingly review of the conduct of the just concluded general election at all levels.

The party noted with dismay that Onochie worked against the success of our party in Onicha-Olona ward 4 and beyond.

“Information available to us show very clearly that she was openly campaigning for candidates of opposition parties, especially the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in the run-up to the presidential and National Assembly as well as the Governorship and state House of Assembly election.

“It was also observed that all her allies and supporters were working for the PDP in the state.

“The evidence of this could be seen in the fact that the party lost in her polling unit (Unit 8, Ward 4) in the presidential, senatorial, House of Representatives, governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

“We also noted that she has failed to fulfill her financial obligations to the party and has never attended any ward and LGA meetings or other party engagements.

“In the light of the grievous infractions discovered in her as stated in Article 21.2 (I), (Ii), we have lost confidence in her membership of the party and hereby suspend her from the party with immediate effect,” a letter addressed to the state chairman of APC,” Omeni Sobotie read.

Although Onochie could not be reached as at the time of filing this report, a source close to her described the suspension as a kangaroo arrangement being allegedly orchestrated by the Deputy Senate President and 2023 governorship candidate of APC, Ovie Omo-Agege, in his bid to take over the leadership of the party in Delta North.