Ben Dunno, Warri

Delta state government has scored the management of Delta state University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara, under the new Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Nekwu Okolugbo, very high in its renewed efforts at injecting values and innovations that enhances quality learning and improved healthcare delivery in the institution.

Appraising some of the remarkable achievements made by the hospital in the last six months of Prof. Okolugbo, assumption of office, Delta state Commissioner of health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, expressed optimism that the hospital was being repositioned to take its pride place among health centers that provides qualitative services in the country.

Speaking while commissioning some health equipment for the newly renovated Renal Centre in Delsuth, Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta state, the health Commissioner who was represented by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr. (Mrs) Philomena Okeowo, reaffirmed the commitment of the ministry in ensuring the institution lived up to its bidding.

According to her “We have seen all you have been able to accomplish within a very short period of time you took over as the hospital’s Medical Director and we want to assure you of the ministry’s maximum support in the areas of trained manpower and administrative personnel to assist you realizing your set goal of making the hospital attain its pride of place amongst the teaching institutions in the country”.

“To this effect, on I commissioned all the newly removed centers and equipments you have procured in updating these centers to standards, I want to assure that the rest of your requests would be tabled before the Commissioner when we get to Asaba for onward transmission to the governor for prompt actions on approvals”, she stated.

Earlier in his speech the DELSUTH CMD, Prof. Okolugbo, had reeled out some of his major achievements since assuming office on December 5, 2022, and thanked the Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, the opportunity giving to him to serve in his current capacity as the Chief Medical Director of the institution.

He explained that the achievements he recorded so far would not have been possible without the support of the governor who had been magnanimous in approving all the request he had summited to upgrade the standards of the hospital, especially in the recent employment of doctors and nursing staff.

He disclosed that so far the institution had been able to resuscitated moribund X-ray services, Dialysis services and endoscopy services that were in comatose state long before his appointment about six months ago.

The CMD also hinted that part of the left over from the Renal transplant program funds was used to renovate renal centre which was being commissioned today, adding that new water treatment unit, three brand new fresinus dialysis machine, repair of two existing water treatment plants and repair of old dialysis machines were also done with the renal transplant leftover.

The CMD also expressed gratitude that with the new innovations the hospital IGR has increased drastically and assured of more developmental strides through out his stay at the helms of affairs of the state owned Teaching Hospital.