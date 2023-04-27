From Ben Dunno, Warri

Vice Chancellor, Delta State University, Abraka, Prof Andy Ogochukwu Egwunyenga, has assured of the institution’s determination to make huge investments in agricultural research that would enhance both student academic knowledge in commercial farming and boost its entrepreneurship direction towards an alternative sustainable revenue drive.

Prof Egwunyenga, made this disclosure in an address titled; “Another Bountiful Harvest“, delivered at a Press Conference held yesterday to capture the institution’s progression in its ranking among Nigerian Universities in recent times and its projection to attain the enviable 1st position in no distances time, as part of the activities to mark its 15th Convocation ceremonies.

He noted that the institution prioritizes agricultural research as part of its little contributions to complementing the federal government food sufficiency program for the citizens, in addition to assisting its students to be able to work while schooling, in order to meet up the cost of education and at the time serves as a means of generating funds.

According to him; “The Poultry Project which is another major project is to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) for food sufficiency is the DELSU current strategic plan to advance our existing small scale farms into a large scale modern poultry farms involving integrated poultry value chain processes viz production, processing, input and marketing, all driven by innovative and transformative research.

“The multidisciplinary Committee I set up for this purpose developed a robust business plan and incorporated the DELSU Agro-Allied Services Limited (DAASL), which will now be driving the production of poultry and tilapia products to Deltans and beyond, as well as engaged staff, students and our host community in the various chains’ processes.

“In collaboration with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA). Collaboration with IITA, Ibadan, for field trials of arable crops and industrial experience for DELSU students of agriculture and research experiment facilities for DELSU students in IITA. Collaboration with Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria, CRIN, in the area of students’ industry experience.

“Another area of Collaboration is the Cocoa Initiative in Delta State for sensitization and encouragement of farmers to invest in Cocoa farming.

“Collection and field conservation of endangered species of plants, including trees, shrubs, stimulant and spices plants. This is done in cooperation with the Department of Forestry and Wildlife, DELSU.

“Publication of research articles.

“Establishment of Cocoa plantation as a model for training farmers on Cocoa cultivation. Floated the Journal of Agriculture and Conservation of Natural Resources. The maiden edition will be released in May 2023.

“Cloning of yam vine for production of seed yams, executed hydroponics for the production of selected vegetable crops, succeeded in putting endangered trees and other plant species in the conservation park. This is done continuously as more endangered species are found.

“Reproduction of cowpea species for future improvement of the crop. The plan for improved tomatoes and watermelon cultivation for the training of farmers in our catchment area and DELSU community has been concluded,” Prof Egwunyenga stated.