From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dumnamene Dekor, has charged youths of Ogoni to steer clear of drug abuse and live a responsible life for a brighter future.

He said it was in their own interest to make wise choices and avoid the destructive consequences of substance abuse.

Dekor spoke at the second anniversary of the Chairman of Gokana Local Government Council, Confidence Deko, and expressed concern that some youths of Ogoni engage in drugs abuse, including consumption of the deadly “Mkpuru mini” and emphasized the need for collective action to combat the scourge.

Speaking at the event with the theme, “Thinking Together for a Better Gokana”, the federal lawmaker said he would discuss with major stakeholders in Ogoniland including the Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly, Dumle Maol, Gokana Council Chairman, Deko, and security agencies on how best to combat the menace.

He declared: “We will go after those who sell the drugs and those who bring them in because if you don’t bring it in, our people will not even sell it. If we don’t sell them, nobody will use it. So, we are going to go after them.

“If we do that, the issue of insanity will drop. The Ogoni man is naturally a responsible man. Drug abuse is what is majorly bringing madness into our society today.

“Let us remove everything (called) drugs from our society, so that all those things that come with drugs will not affect us.”

Dekor stated that a drug free society is a peaceful society and charged Ogoni youths to rise to the occasion and do something meaningful.

The federal lawmaker, who at various times served as Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, as well as Works Commissioner, reminded the youths that by choosing a drug-free lifestyle, they would have a better chance to achieve their goals and build a prosperous future for themselves and their communities.

He also assured the youths that the respective arms of government would bring opportunities for everyone, adding that all that is required from them is to sustain the peace.

He advised: “And one very serious ingredient for sustaining this peace is to remain in one fold. Let nobody come and deceive us.”

