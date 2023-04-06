From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Mbah Mandate Movement (M3GROUP) has said that the need to defend the mandate of the governor-elect of Enugu state, Peter Mbah was critical to the rapid development of the State.

M3GROUP was unveiled on Wednesday by various interest groups in Enugu who formed the mandate protection movement for Mbah.

Convener of the group, Kennedy Iyere said that movement was initiated by leading CSOs, and was happy it attracted the interest of several pressure groups, professional associations, religious entities, youth and women pro-democracy networks.

Iyere stated that the group was created for the “exclusive aim of driving widespread advocacies and leading civic actions to safeguard the mandate of Peter Mbah against all forms of existing and potential threats or distractions.”

Noting that the Obidient Movement was to encourage and support integrity and capacity, Iyere said from day one he had said that Mbah was the best to deliver Enugu state and urged the people to give everything they have to ensure that the mandate they gave him at the polls was protected.

He said, “Tell me who else, if not Peter Mbah, his records of past performances have made him the most acceptable among the three key persons who contested for the 2023 Enugu guber seat. His victory was well deserved and the results of the polls reflected the will of the people.

“Look at his achievements in the private sector where he distinguished himself, as a pacesetter. His Pinnacle Oil and Gas proudly has over 8000 employees. His Peter Mbah Foundation has shown compassion to thousands of persons through various humanitarian interventions.

“Among other contestants, show me anyone of them who has such an enviable legacy. Mbah has come to serve and to move Enugu State to its next realm of development and Ndi Enugu are aware of this.

“Therefore, those who are making efforts to distract his focus are hereby advised to distance themselves from him. This is the reason stakeholders have gathered today to launch the Mbah Mandate Movement, also known as M3GROUP,. It is a widespread advocacy group whose aim is to safeguard the mandate of Peter Mbah.”

Many others who spoke including Converner of CountryFirst Movement, Prof. Chris Nwaokobia eulogized Mbah and emphasized the need to protect his victory at the polls.

He said, “We must defend Mbah’s mandate because of his passion to serve and develop Enugu state. Leadership is all about commitment and competency and that’s why we have no any other option to support and defend Mbah’s mandate because we believe he will do everything possible to take Enugu state forward.”

In her own remarks, Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor (Mama G) said as she was ready to die for Peter Obi the Labour Party presidential candidate, same way she was ready to die for Peter Mbah whom she said was elected because of his capacity.

She said, “We believe that only a man who can feed a home, should be given a wife and that’s why we gave our mandate to Mbah to transform Enugu state because it will be a shame that people like us will sit and watch the Enugu state dragged to the mud because of selfish interest.”