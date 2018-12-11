Levi Obijiofor

Two interviews published in The Sun of Saturday, 8 December 2018, contained outrageous allegations against former military leaders and leading opposition politicians in Nigeria. Almost in a choreographed fashion, two dedicated supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari alleged that former military leaders and politicians were undermining Buhari’s aspiration for a second term. They argued that such a coalition constituted treason.

As everyone knows, treason is a serious offence punishable by death. It is therefore extraordinary that, in a democracy, supporters of the president are campaigning to shut down free speech. Constraining free speech and the freedom the press has to express critical views against the president is contrary to fundamental values of democracy.

The hare-brained allegations were made by Mohammed Lawal, a strong supporter of Buhari and the deputy director of the Buhari Presidential Campaign Council in 2015. The second set of baffling allegations was pronounced by Festus Keyamo in his capacity as director, strategic communications, of the Buhari campaign organisation.

Lawal was unrestrained in his claims that former army generals have plotted to oppose Buhari’s re-election. He identified Olusegun Obasanjo as the leader of the “gang” of army generals who have allegedly committed to ensuring that Buhari was defeated at next year’s presidential election. It is amazing that citizens who express adverse opinions against Buhari should be accused of treason. Yet, in 2015 when the All Progressives Congress (APC) led a national campaign to unseat President Goodluck Jonathan and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) through a coordinated diet of lies, that action did not constitute a high crime against the Nigerian state. How duplicitous!

People who express their personal opinions relating to the qualities of political candidates contesting the 2019 general elections cannot be guilty of treason. We are supposed to be operating a democracy. Ours cannot be different. However, in an increasingly changing world, a world that has seen various governments roll out legislation in support of national security that also impede free speech, violations of free speech and press freedom are on the rise. This is the more reason why citizens must scrutinise political leaders. We cannot perform that basic duty if our freedom to express ourselves is constrained by those who are elected to govern. We must remember this fact: free speech is a mark of a free society. It is also a measure of the political health of a country.