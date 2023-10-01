From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As a part of the deliberate strategy to increase the number of able and ready soldiers for the protection of Nigeria’s territorial integrity, President Bola Tinubu yesterday commissioned 707 cadets of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) as officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The combined commissioning comprised the 70 Regular Course, Direct Short Service Course 27 (Army), and Direct Short Service Course 31 (Air Force).

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Passing Out Parade and Presidential Commissioning of the Officers in Kaduna, the President said their injection into the Armed Forces was part of the government’s solemn commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s security.

He reminded the officers that they were going to find themselves in a dynamic landscape, which is marked by combat and regimental realities vastly different from those encountered by their predecessors.

“The future of our great country does not only rest upon your valour but also the curricula with which the warriors and scholars are formed,” he said.

Speaking about the NDA, Tinubu said if it would be staged to protect Nigeria and its people, it must access the support it requires to invest in scientific research and technological innovations and develop prototypes and concepts that align with the Federal Government’s local content policies.

On the current economic realities the President said his administration is implementing programmes and policies to empower the citizens to combat the challenges of poverty, criminality, and terrorism quickly added that the Country is preparing for the food security crisis triggered by the Russian-Ukrainian war, and responding to banditry attacks on farmers, natural flood disasters, and the repercussions of military coups.

“This administration has remained vigilant in devising solutions to mitigate their impact and enhance national security.

“At this critical juncture, we are embarking on a new era in our national defense and security strategy and it will be driven by a resolute commitment to confront the substantial threats and challenges that confront us within the West African sub-region”, he explained.

“Forging a path towards greater peace, stability, and progress across West Africa and beyond is not negotiable.

“While I acknowledge that we have made bold decisions to foster our economy, even as some developed economies face the threat of recession, our commitment remains resolute.

“We are intensifying our efforts to implement tangible measures that will alleviate the hardships caused by the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of exchange rates.

“Our immediate actions, such as reducing taxes on strategic manufacturing industries, distributing grains from the national reserve to vulnerable demographics, providing fertilizer and farm inputs, and extending soft loans to small and medium-scale industries, all serve as a clear message to our nation”, he added.

He however congratulated and tasked the newly commissioned officer not to forget what they were thought during their lectures and drills saying the time to them into practice in the interest of the country is now.