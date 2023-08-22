From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Minister of Defence, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru, and his State counterpart, Dr Bello Matawalle, yesterday assumed office at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, with a promise to tackle insecurity across the country headlong.

Badaru, in his remarks shortly after officially taking over from the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Ibrahim Kana, pledged to review past reports on insecurity in the country. The minister said they would not betray the trust of President Bola Tinubu, and, therefore, charged the service chiefs to give him a timeline and requirements to solve the issue of insecurity in the country.

“This timeline and target will be passed on to the president, and trust he will be monitoring us. The president is ready to give us all the needed support to achieve success, because he is an achiever and doesn’t have the patience for failure.

“For the sake of our country, we know that without security, there will be no investment, and without investment, there will be no economic growth.”

The minister assured that his tenure would bring about remarkable change in the country’s security situation, and pledged not to joke with the appointment.

Similarly, Matawalle in his remarks, said the Armed Forces of Nigeria have demonstrated exceptional commitment over time, in spite of the constantly evolving security landscape.

“New threats emerge while existing ones continue to persist. Terrorism, banditry, insurgency, cyber warfare, transnational organised crime, and communal conflicts pose significant challenges to our national security.

“The task ahead is not an easy one. However, I am confident that with the support of my colleagues, the dedication of our armed forces, and the unwavering commitment of every Nigerian citizen, we will overcome any challenge that comes our way.”

Matawalle noted that Nigeria was blessed with abundant resources, diverse cultures, and a resilient population.

“However, it is a nation that faces numerous challenges in maintaining peace and stability within its borders. Our geographical location, coupled with internal and external threats, demand a robust defence strategy that can effectively protect our sovereignty and preserve our national interest,” he said.

He said the ministry would spare no effort in ensuring the security and wellbeing of every Nigerian.

“We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to build a strong defence apparatus that can effectively counter emerging threats. It is a collective responsibility that requires the active participation of every citizen,” Matawalle said.

The minister of state further said he and his senior colleague had resolved to adopt a comprehensive and multi-faceted approach to effectively tackle the prevailing security issues in the country. He said the armed forces would be modernised and strengthened through investment in advanced weaponry, intelligence gathering capabilities, surveillance system and cyber defence infrastructure.

“We will work with international partners to acquire cutting-edge technology and expertise that will enhance our defence capabilities. At the same time, we recognise that the military alone cannot guarantee lasting security and stability. We must address the root causes of conflicts, promote social cohesion and foster economic development.

“Nigeria will continue to strengthen its partnership with neighbouring countries and regional organisations like ECOWAS and the AU by sharing intelligence, coordinating operations and conducting joint exercises,” he said.

He added that the ministry would prioritise the welfare and training of security personnel, and ensure that they were well equipped with the necessary tools and resources to effectively carry out their responsibilities.