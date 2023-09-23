By Lukman Olabiyi

Celebrities and media professionals led the impressive roll call of guests that graced the grand opening of Deemav Exclusive Lounge recently in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Deemav Exclusive Lounge, Adeola Adesanya, the facility is meant to fill the yawning gap for revelers who desire a place to unwind after a hard day’s job.

“The lounge was established to cater to the entertainment needs of prospective clients, within Lagos mainland and its environs,” he added.

While commissioning and dedicating the lounge, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr Olumide Sogunle congratulated Adesanya, for coming up with such a wonderful and visionary idea, which according to him, will further improve the welfare of people living around Ikeja and Alausa area, to wine, relax and have fun after daily’s hectic work.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Lagos State, Segun Ogundeji, expressed his delight at the opening of the lounge, while also congratulating the owner of the edifice for the initiative.

Also the General Secretary, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State Chapter, Tunde Olalere, said the idea of having a lounge very close to journalists’ Press Centre would go a long way in making their relaxation easy after each day’s task.

“We all know that journalism is not easy job, and after excessive hours of looking for news, we would definitely need to unwind. Deemav Lounge is indeed a good place of choice for us,” he said.