For fast rising disc jockey, Markson Uwanobong Peter aka Superstar DJ Brightstar, Nigerian deejays deserve every respect they can get from artistes and music executives.

According to DJ Brightstar, deejays play a vital role in turning an ordinary artiste to a superstar. “I think the power of a DJ is underrated; we are like the key to the doors that many artistes need to accomplish their dreams. No artiste will become famous or ‘blow’ without the help of DJs because we are the ones who make sure their music is played in clubs, streets and on radio stations. So, when an artiste sees a DJ, no matter how small he may think he is, he should respect him because he deserves it.”

A consummate professional, DJ Brightstar has worked alongside notable artistes like 2Baba, Timaya, Duncan Mighty, Kiss Daniel, Seyi Vibez, Peruzzi, Iyanya, Kcee, JMartins, Tekno, Harrysongs, Idahams, Dandizzy, and Skales.