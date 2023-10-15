From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Villagers have found the decomposing body of a former seminarian who was reported missing in Imilike community, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

According to sources in the village, the deceased, identified as Paschal Ike, was last seen on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

However, three days after he got missing, his dead body was discovered at Alor Uno, Nsukka Local Government Area of the state.

Those who found his body claimed that he was killed by flooding.

A family source said: “Paschal left home about three days ago and did not return. He was unofficially declared missing until his dead body was washed up by flooding in Alor Uno community.

“Already, his remains which have been evacuated, were deposited at the Bishop Shanahan Hospital at Nsukka Local Government Area of the state.

“The matter has already been reported to the police and we are expecting the police to conclude investigations on the circumstances surrounding his death”.

The relation equally revealed that he was healthy when he was last seen three days before his death, adding that he was frustrated out of seminary school some years ago.

They added that life has not been rosy for him since he left seminary school.

It was equally gathered that there was heavy downpour at the university town of Nsukka on Thursday just two days before his body was found.