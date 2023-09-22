From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

A nongovernmental organization, League of Women Voters of Nigeria,( NILOWV) has called on political parties to declare a state of emergency on political inclusion in Nigeria.

The founder of NILOWV, Dr Esther Uduehi made the call yesterday,in Abuja at the inauguration ceremony of new members of the board of trustees.

Uduehi further appealed with the National Assembly to urgently pass all gender bills and domesticate the 35 percent affirmative action of which Nigeria is a signatory to.

She stressed that the economic hardship ravaging Nigeria wouldn’t have been as it is if women were properly involved in the governance of the nation.

She said ” NILOWV as a non party, sectional, tribal and religious group is calling on all political parties in Nigeria to declare a state of emergency in the political inclusion and space for Nigerian women so as to ensure that Nigeria is governed by balanced wisdom and decisions for the healthy growth of our nation and our people.

The executive arm of government should ensure compliance with the minimum 35 percent affirmative action in appointive positions into public offices,in conformity with the national gender policy and judgement of the federal high court.”

She , therefore urged electorates to ensure that woman, youths and persons with disabilities are included in governance.

Those inaugurated include;Dr Kemafo Chukwe, Thelma Iremiren, Lynda Hennangi,Maryann Inna Ciroma, Stella Unuezi Omu, Josephine Anenih, Evelyn Oputu and Grace Zemaye Egbagbe.

Speaking on their behalf, former Minister of Women Affairs Inna Ciroma appreciated the body for giving them the opportunity to serve, describing NILOWV is an organization that every Nigerian woman should embrace.

She stressed that Nigeria women can only retrieve their rights if they are united.”This is an organization for all women. We need to come together in one voice before we can retrieve our rights And this is an opportunity and we will use to organisation to fight for our rights in the political space.