Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has asked the police and other security agencies in the country to declare a state of emergency on security in Ondo State.

The union expressed worry on the spate of insecurity in the state and called on the security agencies to ensure an end to all forms of insecurity especially kidnapping and robbery in the state.

Rising from an emergency meeting of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Akoko branch of the union, ASUU specifically expressed displeasure on the increasing rate of kidnapping in Ondo North senatorial district of the state.

READ ALSO 2019: It’s game over for cabals in politics — Mike Onoja

Also, the union tasked the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, to take urgent proactive measures in addressing incessant kidnappings along the Akure-Owo-Akungba Akoko road.

The union regretted that staff and students of the university were now living in fear and apprehension whenever they plied the

Akure/Akungba-Akoko road.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and signed by the branch chairman of ASUU, Dr Sola Fayose, the union described the recent happenings on the road as worrisome and called on the police and other security agencies to rise up to their constitutional duty of protecting the lives and property of the citizens.

ASUU lamented that, “our union is constrained to draw your attention to the worrisome state of the security of lives and property on the Akure-Owo-Akungba highway, which is our regular route to work. The incessant nature and unmitigated brazenness with which armed robbers and kidnappers operate on this road are reflectively anarchistic and perilous.

“This untoward development has negatively affected smooth movement on the road, particularly to our work place to ply our trade. To say the least, our members, staff and students of AAUA and other commuters now live in perpetual fear of any eventuality while plying the road.”

Dr Fayose said: “We, therefore, call on Governor Akeredolu to use his good offices as the chief security officer of the state to take urgent and drastic measures to address this ugly situation.”

The union also called on the police, the DSS and other security agencies to rise up to their constitutional duty of protecting the lives and property of the citizens.