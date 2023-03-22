From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Governorship candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) in Abia State, Chief Bond Ohuche, has asked INEC to declare the flagbear of LP, Alex Otti, winner.

INEC had suspended collation of results in Abia and Enugu states on Monday because of reported irregularities, especially violence, over-voting and non use of BVAS.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Chief Okey Ahiwe, is allegedly to have polled over 81,000 votes from Obingwa LGA, a figure the LP claimed was cooked up.

Ohuche said the indisputable results already collated showed that LP won.

In a statement, yesterday, the AAC candidate congratulated Otti, saying his victory has liberated the state and brought to an end its dark years.