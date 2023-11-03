From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The immediate past president, World Medical Association (WMA), Dr. Osahon Enabulele, has expressed concern over violence against healthcare givers, warning that if the future of Nigeria’s healthcare system is to be secured, the acts of violence against healthcare workers must be declared as a national emergency.

Besides, he advocated that the state of emergency to be declared, must be backed by prioritized investments into the health system, as well as the well-being, working conditions, safety, and security of healthcare workers.

Dr. Enabulele who gave the warning while speaking as a guest lecturer at the 2nd induction/oath-taking ceremony of Medical graduates of Edo State University, Uzairue, lamented that despite their frontline roles in the management of injured victims of conflicts/ war, physicians and other health professionals are most times the primary victims and are subjected to acts of violence in all regions of the world.

“Despite their critical roles and importance in society, physicians and other members of the health workforce are still subjected to acts of violence which undermine Nigeria’s health care

delivery system.

“More and more conflict parties violate, with complete impunity, humanitarian law and attack health facilities and health personnel who are usually at the frontline treating victims of conflicts or abuse signs of protection by storing weapons or troops in hospitals or using ambulances for combat purposes.”

“It has indeed become a

major driver of brain drain of these professionals from Nigeria’s health sector,” the ex-WMA President lamented.

He called for investigation into all forms of attacks against health workers and consequent punishment, stressing that violence against health care workers can be stemmed if various stakeholders, including medical doctors and other health professionals, and their associations, effectively play their roles.

“All attacks against health care, in peace or armed conflicts contexts, must be properly investigated and those responsible must be brought to justice,” Dr. Enabulele demanded and further called for an “improved security of Nigerians and the Nigerian state; including at workplaces and provision of decent pay and decent working conditions, secured and safe workplace”.