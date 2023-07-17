From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

President of Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide, Dr. Henry Ojo, has encouraged Nigerians to remain hopeful about President Tinubu’s decision to remove subsidy describing the step as a gateway to a brighter future for the country.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 27th anniversary celebration of CAC, Arogungbogunmi International, Olomi, Ibadan, Oyo State, Ojo expressed confidence in the leadership of the country and reiterated his belief that they would take Nigeria to the next level. He urged citizens to appreciate the current government, both at the state and federal levels, and have faith in their ability to lead the nation to a settled haven.

Ojo also highlighted the importance of thorough analysis before criticising government, pointing out that many Nigerians were not well informed about the development in the country due to lack of newspaper reading. He believed that once people were adequately informed, they would understand government’s decisions and have a more positive outlook on the country’s future.

His words: “Though many people complained because they removed subsidy (on Premium Motor Spirit), I want to tell you that it is the gateway to the breakthrough of this country. I have confidence in the new leadership of this country that he would take us to the next level.

“We should be praising God for the current government in the land both at the state and the federal levels. Once again, I have faith that the administration shall take us to a settled haven. Majority of Nigerians don’t read the newspapers and so are not informed about development in the country. We criticise without doing thorough analyses of situations, but one thing is that I am sure that the sitting government would lead us to a brighter future.”

The success of the anniversary was also celebrated by Prophet Richard Kolawole, who pastors the Christ Apostolic Church Arogungbogunmi International. Kolawole and his wife, Chris, expressed their joy and gratitude to God for the growth of their ministry, which now has multiple branches across Nigeria and abroad.

They praised the Lord for His kindness, goodness, and mercy towards them, noting that they had not lost their loved ones or become indebted in their ministry’s journey.

Kolawole said: “This ministry had a small beginning but today, we have many branches across the country and abroad. So, we need to appreciate God for his kindness, goodness and mercy towards us. We didn’t lose our wives and children in the battle. We are not indebted to any mortar, so we need to appreciate God for what he has done for us.”

In his sermon, Ojo emphasised the need for believers to always praise God for His goodness towards mankind. He acknowledged that the past 27 years had been a challenging journey for the church, filled with both mountain-top experiences and lower moments.

However, he stated that the fact that the ministry had not only survived but thrived up to this point was reason enough to give glory to God.

With these uplifting words and messages of hope, they encouraged Nigerians to remain optimistic about the future of their nation under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.