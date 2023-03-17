• Top contenders from different states

Today, Nigerians in most of the states will troop out to cast their votes for different candidates, as the governorship and House of Assembly elections hold across the country.

In this extensive report, Saturday Sun introduces the major governorship contenders.

ABIA

OKEY SAMPSON, reporting from Umuahia, writes that among those jostling for the governorship seat in Abia State are Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu (APP), Dr. Alex Otti (LP), Prof Greg Ibe (APGA) and Chief Okey Ahiwe (PDP).

Mascot Uzor Kalu, APP: Mascot Uzor Kalu is the gubernatorial candidate of the All People’s Party (APP). He hails from Igbere in Bende Local Government Area. He was Chief of Staff to a former governor of Abia State. Before going into politics, Kalu was a businessman of international repute with interests in banking, oil and real estate.

Dr. Alex Otti, Labour Party: Dr Alex Otti is the gubernatorial flag-bearer of the Labour Party (LP). Otti’ parents originally were from Arochukwu, in Arochukwu Local Government, before relocating to Umuehim, in present day Isiala Ngwa South Local Government, where Alex and his siblings were born and raised.

Otti, before now, had gunned for the governorship position of the state in 2015 and 2019 on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). A banking guru, before joining politics, Otti was the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the defunct Diamond Bank.

Prof Greg Ibe, APGA: Prof Ibe, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), hails from Uturu, in Isuikwuato Local Government area of the state. Ibe is the founder and Chancellor of Gregory University, Uturu (GUU), Abia State. He was a businessman and teacher before joining politics.

Okey Ahiwe, PDP: Okey Ahiwe, the governorship candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), hails from Ntigha, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government. Ahiwe was a private businessman before joining politics. He was appointed Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu last year.

ADAMAWA

In the governorship election in Adamawa State, the major combatants will be Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of the PDP and Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani of the APC.

Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, PDP: Gov Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri was born on 27th October, 1967. The PDP governorship candidate is a graduate of History from the University of Maiduguri in 1992. He was a member of the Adamawa State House of Assembly where he became the Speaker between February and June, 2011.

He was later to serve as the Acting Governor of Adamawa State between January and February, 2012. He later served as Governor of Adamawa State between July 2014 and October, 2014.

Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, APC: Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, also known as Binani, is an Adamawa politician who was born on the August 11, 1971. She is the current senator Representing Adamawa Central at the 9th Assembly. She is the APC candidate in the governorship election in Adamawa State.

She started her early education in Kaduna but completed it in Jimeta, Yola. She later proceeded to the United Kingdom for her university education and obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Electrical Engineering at the University of Southampton. She is currently the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). She was declared winner of the APC Adamawa governorship primary after polling 430 votes to defeat her closest contestant, Nuhu Ribadu, the pioneer Executive Chairman of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who got 288 votes.

AKWA IBOM

In Akwa Ibom State, some of the major contenders for the governorship election are Umo Enpo of the PDP, Akanimo Udofia of the APC and John Akpanudoedehe of the NNPP, writes JOE EFFIONG.

Umo Eno, PDP: Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, the PDP governorship candidate is the immediate past Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources in Akwa Ibom State. He was born on May 10th, 1964 in his hometown, Ikot Ekpene Udo in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the prestigious University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State where he is currently studying for his doctorate. He is also an alumnus of the Lagos Business School. He is a businessman with interest in the hospitality industry. He owns the Royalty Hotels chain in Uyo and Eket. He’s married with six children and a grandson. The Akwa Ibom Stakeholders nominated him as the preferred PDP governorship aspirant on January 31, 2022 before he went on to poll 993 out of the 1018 votes to beat 13 other aspirants to pick the ticket on May 25, 2022.

John Akpanudoedehe, NNPP: Senator John James Akpanudoedehe is a veteran in the governorship race, having contested on the platform of the defunct ACN against Senator Godswill Akpabio in 2011. Udoedehe, as he is popularly, called was born on November 9, 1963 in Uyo. He launched into the political circle in the early 90’s when he was elected the chairman of Uyo Local Government Area. In 1999, he was elected the senator representing Akwa Ibom North East (Uyo) senatorial district on the platform of the PDP. He was also appointed Minister of State for the FCT by the Musa Yar’dua administration, after which he defected to the ACN and contested the governorship. He tried again in 2015 but could not get the APC ticket. Only recently he was the secretary of the national caretaker committee of the APC, but failing to clinch the the party’s nomination, he defected to NNPP. He is a pastor, holds a doctoral degree, and is married with children

Akanimo Udofia, APC: Akanimo Udofia was born on the 18th of June 1969. He holds a BSc in Business Administration from the then Cross River State University, now University of Uyo. He is also an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Business School. He has been in private businesses spanning more than 32 years in such interests like real estate, ICT, oil and gas, etc. He initially joined PDP but left for the APC where he won the ticket. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court affirmed Udofia as APC governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom.

BAUCHI

Governor Bala Mohammed, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar (Retired) and Senator Haliru Jika are the among the top contenders in Bauchi, reports PAUL ORUDE.

Senator Bala Mohammed, PDP

Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, also known by his traditional title of Kauran Bauchi, was born on October 5, 1958, at Duguri Town in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State. He graduated from the University of Maiduguri in 1982 with BA Degree in English Language. A seasoned civil servant, Bala Mohammed was elected Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on April 21, 2007, to represent Bauchi South Senatorial District. He occupied that position until his appointment as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory in April 2010

He was declared Governor of Bauchi State on March 26, 2019. He is currently seeking re-election on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar (Retired) APC

Air Marshal Saddique Baba Abubakar, a retired Air Marshal in the Nigerian Air Force, was born on April 8, 1960 at Azare in Bauchi State. He had his primary education at St Paul’s Primary School Bauchi from 1967 to 1973 and his secondary education at GSS Bauchi. He joined the Nigerian Air Force as a member of Cadet Military Training Course (CMTC 5) in November 1979. He served as Chief of Air Staff from 12 July 2015 to 26 January 2022. Abubakar was among retired Service Chiefs appointed as non-career ambassadors. He is the main challenger to incumbent Governor Bala Mohammed for the governorship seat of Bauchi State in today’s election

Senator Haliru Jika NNPP

Halliru Dauda Jika was born in 1976 in Bauchi State, Nigeria. He is a businessman and a politician. He was once a member and Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, member. House of Representatives and currently, the Senator representing Bauchi Central. He is running for governor on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

BENUE

The top contenders in Benue include Rt. Hon. Titus Tyoapine Uba of the PDP, Rt. Hon. Herman Iorwase Hembe of Labour Party and APC’s Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem, writes SCHOLASTICA ONYEKA

Rt. Hon. Titus Tyoapine Uba, PDP: Titus Tyoapine Uba, the PDP governorship candidate, is the current Speaker of the Benue State House Of Assembly. He was born on 25th September, 1965, at Ugba, Logo Local Government Area, (LGA) and hails from Mbakyaha Council Ward of Ute in Vandeikya LGA of Benue State.

He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering Technology, (Production Option), from Federal Polytechnic Bauchi (2002-2004) and a Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) in Mechanical Engineering from University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), now Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, (JOSTUM). He has also a number of courses abroad, including a 2009 one-month technical training in soya beans and rice processing in South Korea.

Rt. Hon. Herman Iorwase Hembe, Labour Party: Herman Iorwase Hembe, the Benue 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party, was born on June 22, 1975 in Zaria, Kaduna State. His father is Professor Godwin Nyor Hembe, a teacher, school administrator and scholar and Mrs. Cecilia Hembe a teacher, school proprietor and administrator.he is a native of Mbakpor kindred in Mbake Council Ward of Konshisha Local Government Area. He holds a Masters degree in Public Administration from Nasarawa State University where he is currently studying for a PhD in Public Administration. He is currently serving his 4th term representing Konshisha/Vandeikya Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, a position he has held since 2007, winning elections in three different political parties.

Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, APC: Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia of the APC was born to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Katsina Alia, on 14 May 1966. He is a Catholic priest from Mbangur, Mbadede in Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue State.

Fr Alia, as he is popularly called, became famous following his healing Mass which attracted a multitude of worshippers to any parish he served in the state.

He attended St. Augustine’s Seminary, Jos, and holds many degrees in Theology, Religious Education (Psychology and Counselling), Biomedical Ethics among others from schools outside the country.

BORNO

Borno State also has two major contenders for the governorship seat. These are Governor Babagana Zulum of the APC and Alhaji Mohammed Ali Jajari of the PDP, writes TIMOTHY OLANREWAJU.

Babagana Zulum, APC: Babagaan Zulum was born 54 years ago in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State. He obtained a Bsc degree in Agriculture Engineering at the University of Maiduguri, and MSc in same field in 1998 at the University of Ibadan. He completed his PhD in Soil and Water Engineering in 2009. He was later elevated to the seat of a professor. He was appointed Rector, Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri, later pioneer Commissioner, Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement in the state. He won the governorship election in 2019 and he’s seeking re-election for a second time in the Saturday March 11 poll.

Alhaji Mohammed Ali Jajari, PDP: Mohammed Jajari was born about 43 years ago in Borno. He was in the United States before he later returned to the country to start a business. He emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the party’s primaries last year.

CROSS RIVER

In Cross River State, the race for the Government House is between Prof. Sandy Ojang Onor of the PDP and Senator Bassey Edet Otu of the APC, writes JUDEX OKORO.

Sandy Onor: Sandy Onor, the PDP standard bearer is an academic and Professor of History who hails from Etung in Etung Local Government Area of Cross River State. He graduated from the University of Calabar where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts in History in 1987, a feat which earned him an offer of automatic employment by the University as a graduate assistant. He obtained his Ph.D in 1993 and became a professor in 2019.

Onor was council chairman of Etung Local Government Area between 1999 and 2002. After that, Onor served in various capacities including Commissioner for Environment and Agriculture. He was also appointed as chairman, Cross River State Civil Service Commission.

He was Deputy President, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and later acting National Chairman of ALGON. He was the coordinator of Obasanjo/Atiku Presidential Campaign in 2003. He later became the Director General of PDP Campaign Organisation in Cross River State.

In 2019, he became a Senator of the Federal Republic. He won the PDP ticket to contest for governorship.

Senator Otu, APC: He was born in Odukpani, in Odukpani Local Government area of Cross River State. He obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from the University of Calabar. Before entering politics, he was engaged in banking and in petroleum business. Otu was elected into the House of Representatives to represent Calabar Municipality/Odukpani Federal Constituency in 2003 and re-elected in 2007. He was chairman, House Committee on Petroleum (Upstream), Vice Chairman, House Committee on National Population and member of committees on power, Ministry of Niger Delta, Inter-Parliamentary Relations, Inter-Intra Party Relations, Environment and Defence.

In 2011, he was elected Senator, representing Cross River South. At the Senate, he was chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Banking and other financial Institutions. He also served as member, Committee on Navy, Power, Petroleum and Water Resources.

DELTA

In Delta, the major candidates are those of the PDP, APC and SDP. PAUL OSUYI writes on them.

Sheriff Oborevwori (PDP): Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is the current Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, a position he has held since 2017, making him the longest serving Speaker of the House since 1999. He was first elected into the House in 2015 to represent Okpe constituency, and won his re-election in 2019. His political journey started in 1996 when he was elected councillor.

Born in June 1963 at Osubi in Okpe Local Government Area of the state, he earned a B.Sc. Degree in Political Science from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma in Edo State, and also an M.Sc. Political Science from Delta State University, Abraka.

He served in various capacities during the administrations of former governors James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan, including being the coordinator of Amnesty Programme (2009 – 2010).He was National Treasurer and now, Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria. He is a philanthropist and member of professional bodies. He also holds the traditional title of Ukodo of Okpe Kingdom.

Ovie Omo-Agege (APC): Ovie Omo-Agege, the Obarisi of Urhobo land, is the current Deputy President of the Senate. He was elected into the Red Chamber in 2015 on the platform of Labour Party to represent Delta Central Senatorial district. Born August 3, 1963, Omo-Agege, a trained lawyer, graduated from the University of Benin in 1985, and later obtained a Masters Degree in Law in the United States.

He was appointed an Executive Assistant to then Governor James Ibori, and later elevated to Commissioner for Special Duties, and then Secretary to the State Government.

Omo-Agege, who hails from Orogun in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, had unsuccessfully contested the governorship election before now.

Kenneth Gbagi (SDP): Kenneth Gbagi, a former Minister of State for Education, hails from Oginibo in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State. An entrepreneur, Gbagi is a lawyer by profession. He was a one-time chairman of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria. He has also served as chairman of Delta Development and Property Authority (DDPA) at the creation of the state in 1992.

Gbagi is a philanthropist and has given succour to humanity through the Gbagi Foundation which was established in 1997.

EBONYI

In Ebonyi, CHIJIOKE AGWU reports that the battle to take over Gov Dave Umahi’s seat is being fought mainly by Francis Nwifuru of the APC, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii of PDP and Professor Benard Odoh of APGA.

Francis Nwifuru, APC: Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, the APC candidate who is now popularly known as FON, is the current Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly. He was first elected as Speaker in 2015 and re-elected in 2019. He is the first lawmaker to be elected Speaker twice in the state. He represents Izzi West in Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

Before his election into Ebonyi State House of Assembly in 2011, Nwifuru previously served as a member of Ebonyi State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) under the Chairmanship of Chief David Umahi, now Governor of Ebonyi State. Born 25th February, 1975, Nwifuru holds First Class Honours Law degree from Ebonyi State University Abakaliki. He hails from Oferekpe Agbaja in Izzi Local Government area of Ebonyi State.

Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, PDP: Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii popularly known as Anyichuks is the candidate of the major opposition PDP in the state. He hails from Isuechara, Isu autonomous community of Onicha Local Government area of Ebonyi State. A billionaire business magnet, Odii is famous for his philanthropic activities across the state. He singlehandedly built over 130 bungalows for widows and less privileged persons across communities in Ebonyi State. He is also a PDP major financier in the state. He is the Chairman of Orient global; a business conglomerate with interests in real estate, entertainment, manufacturing etc. He comes from the same Senatorial district with the outgoing Governor David Umahi.

Professor Benard Odoh, APGA: Professor Bernard Ifeanyichukwu Odoh is the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi State. A former Secretary to Ebonyi State Government and Professor of Applied Geophysics, Odoh hails from Ezza North in Ebonyi Central Senatorial district of Ebonyi State.

He first became a factor in Ebonyi politics in 2015 when he contest for Ebonyi Central Senatorial seat. Although he lost the election, his performance and alliance earned him a position of Secretary to the State Government under Umahi’s first tenure. Before joining politics, Odoh lectured at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

ENUGU

MAGNUS EZE reports from Enugu that among the candidates for the governorship election in Enugu State, four are seen as top contenders. These are Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party, Peter Mbah of PDP, Frank Nweke Jnr of APGA, and Uchenna Nnaji of the APC:

Chijioke Edeoga, Labour Party: A former Chairman of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, Edeoga hails from Eha-Amufu. During the aborted Third Republic, he was Press Secretary to Governor Okwesilieze Nwodo of Enugu State. The vastly experienced journalist is also a lawyer. He was a member of the House of Representatives for Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency (1999-2003) and also a special assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan on the National Assembly.

When Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi became Enugu Governor in 2015, he appointed Edeoga as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; a position he held for long before he was redeployed to the Ministry of Environment.

Edeoga resigned the position to contest for the governorship ticket of the PDP having been widely touted as the governor’s preferred aspirant. But he failed to secure the PDP ticket and then switched over to the Labour Party.

Peter Mbah, PDP: A known acolyte of a former governor of the state and founder of Ebeano political group, Chimaroke Nnamani, Mbah’s political break was in 2003 when he was appointed Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development by the administration.

Born 17 March, 1972, he is a maritime lawyer, financial analyst, and politician.

The United Kingdom-trained lawyer founded Pinnacle Oil and Gas Ltd, and served as its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer. A native of Owo in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, he earned a Bachelor of Law in 2000, then proceeded to the Nigerian Law School and was called to the Nigerian Bar.

He bagged a master’s degree in Maritime and Commercial Law from Lagos State University in 2004. He also holds an MBA from IESE Business School, University of Navarra, Barcelona Spain, and Post Graduate Diploma in Strategy and Innovation at the Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

Reputed for his philanthropy, Mbah was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in Political Science by Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu in 2021.

He emerged the governorship candidate of PDP for Enugu State on May 25, 2022.

Frank Nweke Jr, APGA: Frank Nweke Jn became Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Special Duties and Youth Development in April 2004. In July 2005, he was appointed Minister of Information and National Orientation and then, Minister of Information and Communication in January 2007, an office he occupied until May 2007, when the Chief Olusegun Obasanjo administration came to an end. Endowed with robust intellect and creative ideas, Nweke is also a onetime Director General of Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

The Ozalla, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State-born technocrat was, until recently, a Senior Visiting Fellow of the Lagos Business School and a member of the faculty, the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG), Nigeria, where he lectured on Ethics and Values. An alumnus of the Aspen Institute, Colorado, Nweke speaks Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa, the three major Nigerian languages fluently.

He defeated Jeff Nnamani in a keenly contested primary election and emerged gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Uchenna Nnaji, APC: The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu State, Chief Uche Nnaji (Nwakaibie), is an unadulterated “Enugu Boy.” Born into the family of Chief and Mrs. Obed Nnaji of Akpugo in Nkanu West Local Government area of Enugu State, he had all his educational pursuits in the state.

He is no doubt a successful businessman. His early exposure to the business world greatly benefited from his mother’s enduring value for resource management with integrity and hard work. Uche’s early break in business motivated him to go into the importation and procurement of various items, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, motor spare parts, and other equipment, shortly after his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Jos, Plateau State.

With remarkable accomplishments, the young Uche Nnaji was lured into politics and he took particular interest in assisting the marginalized category who lacked the financial resources to actively participate in the political process. He funded many of them to achieve their political ambitions. At the advent of party politics in 1998, he played major role in the formation of PDP in Enugu State.

He was to run in the senatorial election of Enugu East Senatorial District but the party leadership replaced his name with that of Ken Nnamani, who decamped to PDP from APP. Annoyed by what transpired, he moved to the Alliance for Democracy (AD) 72 hours before the election and still won 65 wards out of 66 wards against Ken Nnamani, the PDP candidate. He later unconditionally relinquished the seat to Chief Jim Nwobodo.

GOMBE

The top three contenders for Gombe State governor’s office include the incumbent Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of APC, Muhammad Jibrin Barde of PDP and Khamisu Ahmad Mailantarki of the NNPP, reports ABDULRAZAQ MUNGADI.

Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, APC: Gov Yahaya was born on October 9, 1961. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting in 1983 at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He is a member of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), the Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM), and the Chartered Institution of Taxation of Nigeria (ACITN).

Inuwa started his professional career with the Bauchi State Investment and Property Development Company, where he was a principal accountant before moving to the private sector where he took the role of managing director at A.Y.U Civil Engineering Company Ltd. He was in 2003 appointed Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development by former governor Muhammed Danjuma Goje.

After serving as a Commissioner for seven years, he resigned to contest for governor in 2011. He failed at his first and second attempts in 2011 and 2015 respectively. However, he was able to succeed when he re-contest in 2019 under the platform of the APC. Now he is the incumbent governor of Gombe State and seeking re-election.

Muhammad Jibrin Barde, PDP: The PDP candidate, Muhammad Barde, is a former Chief Executive Officer of Sun Trust Bank, Vice President of the National Association of Creditors of Nigeria, Director of Premium Pensions Limited, Director of the Technical Commission of the Federal Housing Authority and a member of the Presidential Committee on Affordable Housing.

Barde holds an M.Sc in Risk Management from the NYU Leonard N. Stern Business School, New York University; an MBA from the Imperial College London, a Diploma in General Management from Harvard University and a Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Management from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Abuja.

Khamisu Ahmad Mailantarki, NNPP: Mailantarki, the gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), was born on 19th June 1975. He is a former Member, House of Representatives representing the Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye constituencies of Gombe State. Mailantarki obtained a Certificate in Technical Education in 1994 from the Federal Technical College, Yaba, Lagos, after which he obtained a BSc (Hons) in Geography from the University of Abuja in 2002. He earned a postgraduate Diploma in Environmental Protection and Planning (EPP) in 2008 and Certificate on Private Partnership from the Institute for Public Private Partnership in Washington DC, United States. He is also into Real Estate Development and catfish production in Abuja as well as Tourism Gardens. Mailantarki Care Football Academy is also one of the establishments owned by Mailantarki.

JIGAWA

In Jigawa State, the top contenders for the governorship election will be Umar Namadi, (APC), Mustapha Sule Lamido (PDP) and Malam Aminu Ibrahim Ringim of the NNPP), writes DESMOND MGBOH.

Umar Namadi, APC: He is the incumbent Deputy Governor of the state and a chartered accountant by profession. He was first appointed Commissioner for Finance in 2015, and later appointed Deputy Governor by Governor Badaru. He is well known as a philanthropist.

Mustapha Sule Lamido, PDP: Mustapha Sule Lamido is the son of former Governor Sule Lamido. A former District Head of Bamaina and Santurakin of Dutse, he contested for a Senate seat in 2019 but lost by a slim margin to his cousin, Senator Sabo Nakudu. He is a 39-year-old PhD holder who is well respected for his education, energy and positive personality.

Malam Aminu Ibrahim Ringim, NNPP: Malam Aminu Ringim of the PDP is a veteran gubernatorial candidate in Jigawa State. He is the longest serving Chief of Staff in the state, having served both Ibrahim Saminu Turaki and Sule Lamido in an unbroken sequence. He was also the governorship candidate of the PDP in 2015 and 2019 general elections.

KADUNA

From Kaduna, NOAH EBIJE writes that there are three main contenders for the governorship seat in |Kaduna State. These include Senator Uba Sani of the ruling APC, Mohammed Isah Ashiru of the PDP and Suleiman Hunkuyi of the NNPP.

Senator Uba Sani, APC: Senator Uba Sani is the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Kaduna State.Sani represents Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone on the ticket of APC.

He was born on December 31, 1970 in Zaria Local Government area of Kaduna State. After completing his childhood and secondary education, he went to Kaduna Polytechnic where he studied Mechanical Engineering. He has a Diploma in Business Administration from the University of Abuja. Uba Sani also obtained Masters Degree in Finance at the University of Calabar, Cross River State.

In 1999, he was appointed as Special Adviser on public affairs to President Olusegun Obasanjo. He later worked at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on advisory roles.

Uba Sani was appointed in 2015 by Governor Nasir El-rufai as the Special Assistant, Political and Intergovernmental affairs.

Mohammed Isah Ashiru, PDP: Mohammed Isah Ashiru is the Kaduna State governorship candidate of the major opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He was born on 23rd October 1962 in Kudan LGA of Kaduna State. He is married to one wife and blessed with seven children. He attended LEA Primary School, Kudan from 1968-1974. He earned a National Diploma in Business Administration from 1982-1985 at the Katsina Polytechnic. He worked at the Ministry of Finance for two years before crossing to the Kaduna State Board of Internal Revenue and proceeded to the Kaduna State Ministry of Commerce, industry and tourism from 1992-1997.

In 1996, he contested for local government chairmanship and lost. He re-contested in 1997 under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and lost again.From 1999-2007, he served as a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly. He has also served in the House of Representatives. In 2014 he decamped to APC and contested for the gubernatorial primaries and lost to Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

In 2018 he returned to the PDP and won the gubernatorial primaries in Kaduna State.

Suleiman Hunkuyi, NNPP: Suleiman Hunkuyi is the Kaduna State governorship candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). Hunkuyi was a Senator who represented Kaduna North Senatorial district on the platform of the APC in 2015.

He was born on July 17, 1959 in Hunkuyi, Kudan Local Government area of Kaduna State. Hunkuyi’s career prior to becoming a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was the Chairman of Kudan Local Government Area from 2003 to 2007.

He attended Ahmadu Bello University where he obtained a Bachelors Degree in Education in1986.

KANO

The two top contenders in Kano, according to DESMOND MGBOH, are Nasiru Yuduf Gawuna (APC) and Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP.

Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, APC: Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the APC was born in August 1967. A biochemist by training, he graduated from the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto in 1990. He joined politics about a decade and half ago and not long afterwards, was elected Chairman of Nassarawa Local Government Area under the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party.(ANPP). A Commissioner for Agriculture under Kwankwaso administration, he retained the same position under Ganduje before he was elevated to the post of Deputy Governor of the state.

Abba Kabir Yusuf, NNPP: Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governorship candidate of the NNPP, was born in1963. He was Commissioner for Works in the state under the administration of Rabiu Kwankwaso (2011-2015). He was also the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the highly charged 2019 elections, which was eventually decided by a supplementary polls. .

KEBBI

Kebbi’s governorship battle will be fought by Dr Nasir Idris of APC and General Bande of the PDP, according to OLANREWAJU LAWAL.

Dr. Nasir Idris, APC: Dr. Nasir Idris was born in 1965 in Birnin Kebbi. He attended The Polytechnic Birnin Kebbi between 1994 and 2003, and Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, between 2006 and 2009 for his MBA. Popularly known as Kaura Gwandu, he is a former chairman of NUT, Kebbi State, former chairman of NLC, Kebbi State, former National Treasurer, former National President, NUT and former Deputy National Chairman, NLC. He was nominated by his political party, APC as its governorship candidate in the 2023 election.

General Aminu Bande (rtd), PDP: General Aminu Bande was born in Bunza town of Kebbi State on October 4,1963 into the Magajin Rafi family. He studied at the Sokoto State Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi before proceeding to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna where he was commissioned as Second Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army. While in the Army, he studied Economics at the Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto and also earned a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. While in the Nigerian Army, Bande was part of the contingent to UN mission in Liberia and Sierra Leone, among others. He was Commanding Officer of 29 Battalion, Commander of 27 Task Force Brigade, Commander of 8 Division/Force and Commander Operation HADARIN DAJI before he retired and joined the PDP.

KWARA

In Kwara State, incumbent governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of the APC, Shuaibu Yaman Abdullahi of the PDP, and Hakeem Lawal of SDP appear to be the major contenders, writes LAYI OLANREWAJU.

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, APC: Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq was born in Zaria, Kaduna State. His father, AGF Abdulrazaq, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), is the first lawyer from the country’s Northern region, He speaks Yoruba, English, and Hausa languages fluently. He joined politics in 1999 when Nigeria returned to democracy. In 2011 he contested for the governorship of Kwara State on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and later for Kwara Central Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He failed on both attempts.

Prior to his foray into politics, AbdulRahman had founded NOPA Oil Services, the first indigenous company to trade in crude oil and petroleum products to the global markets (United States, Europe and Asia) and also to import crude oil and petroleum products into Nigeria. He was barely 29 at the time. He also has interests in other sectors. He is a consultant to various multinational oil companies and governments, including Ghana and Cote D’Ivoire.He is also acclaimed for his silent philanthropic activities.



Shuaibu Yaman Abdullahi, PDP: Shuaibu Yaman Abdullahi (SYA) is the PDP flag-bearer for the governorship election in Kwara. A Nupe native from Ankurifun Shonga, Shonga Emirate of Edu Local Government Area (LGA), in the Kwara North Senatorial District of Kwara State, he was born to the family of Alhaji Abdullahi, popularly known as Alhaji Bacita about 64 years ago

He had his primary education at Native Authority Primary School, Shonga, which was renamed Central Primary School between 1964 and 1969. He was the best graduating student in the Department of Business Administration at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1979.

After his graduation, he was employed as Assistant Secretary, Economic Relations Department of Ministry of External Affairs in July 1980.

In September 1980, he transferred his career service to SCOA Motor & SCOAGRI, a private company with headquarters in Lagos. After resigning from SCOA Motor & SCOAGRI, Shuiabu established Agromatrix Nigeria Limited.

he has served in a number of positions, including as Federal Commissioner, Revenue Mobilization and Fiscal Commission. (2019 – date);Member, Mineral and Metals National Technical Working Group for Vision 20: 2020;Member, Abuja Investment Company Board (2018 – 2019;Member, Nigeria Railway Board (2006- 2007);Chairman, Railway Reform Implementation Committee (2006 – 2007), and many others.

Hakeem Lawal, SDP: Hakeem Oladimeji Lawal is the SDP governorship candidate. Born to a Navy-officer father and raised by a palm oil-merchant grandmother at his ancestral home in Idi Ape,Ilorin. His father was the prominent and influential former Governor of Ogun and Kwara States, the Late Rear Admiral Mohammed Alabi Lawal. He studied at the Barewa College, Zaria, Royal Russell School (UK) and University of Portsmouth (UK) where he bagged a BA. (Hon) Economics. He was also at the University of Surrey for a Master’s in International Finance. He is also an ACCA certified chartered accountant. He was Chairman; Finance Committee of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre under the Federal Ministry of Youth Development between 2007 and 2011.

Lawal had attempted to govern Kwara State in 2015 and 2019 under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) respectively.

LAGOS

In Lagos, all eyes would be on the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the candidates of the PDP and Labour Party, Jude Adediran and Gbadebo Rhoudes Vivour respectively, writes HENRY AKUBUIRO.

Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, APC

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, 54 is the incumbent governor of Lagos State, having won in the 2019 polls under the All Progressives Congress (APC). Before the governorship election, he caused a stir in Nigerian politics when he unexpectedly defeated the incumbent Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode at the APC primary. Before his governorship ambition, he was the Managing Director and CEO of the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC).

He began his political career in 2003, when he was appointed a Special Adviser on Corporate Matters to the then deputy governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro. He was later made the acting Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget until 2007, when he was appointed as the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry by then Governor, Bola Tinubu. After the General Elections of 2007, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu was appointed Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions by Governor Babatunde Fashola.

Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour (Labour Party)

Popularly called GRV, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is the governorship candidate of the Labour party (LP) for the Lagos State governorship election.

Four years ago, he was the senatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Lagos West senatorial district in the 2019 Nigerian Senate elections.

But before then, he had made his mark as one of the first beneficiaries of the Not Too Young To Run legislation, which saw him, in 2017, contesting the Ikeja Local Government Area chairmanship under the KOWA Party, though he lost to the candidate of the incumbent APC.

In 2019, he was the runner-up in the senatorial polls, losing to the incumbent senator and contestant under the erstwhile ruling party APC, Adeola ‘Yayi’ Olamilekan.

Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), PDP

Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, 45,popularly known as Jandor, is the PDP candidate for the 2023 Lagos State governorship candidate under the People’s Democratic Party, with Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, as a running mate.

He functions as a journalist, entrepreneur and a technocrat. He is the chairman of Lagos4Lagos movement. Jandor practised as a journalist for more than twenty years before eventually venturing into politics as a member of the APC.

NASARAWA

From Nasarawa, ABEL LEONARD writes that the gubernatorial contest in the state is between the incumbent Governor Abdullahi Sule of APC and PDP’s David Ombugadu.

Abdullahi Sule, APC: Governor Abdullahi Sule was born on December 26, 1959 in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a Master of Science degree in International Relations from the University of Maiduguri.

Prior to his foray into politics, Sule worked in the private sector for over 35 years, holding key positions in various companies such as the National Oil Company, African Petroleum (AP), and Tetra International. He was also a member of the board of directors of several companies, including IMB International Bank Plc, Ulti-Care Pharmaceutical, and Chrismatel Holdings.

Governor Sule’s political career started in 2015 when he joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) and contested for the party’s governorship ticket in Nasarawa State. He lost the ticket to Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, who went on to win the governorship election. In 2019, Governor Sule contested again and won the APC governorship ticket, and subsequently won the governorship election in Nasarawa State. He is currently seeking re-election.

David Ombugadu, PDP: David Emmanuel Ombugadu was born on January 10, 1978. He studied at the University of Jos, where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree (BSc.) in Economics in 2001. He also has a Master’s degree (MSc.) at the Rivers State University of Science and Technology.

He ran for the Nasarawa State House of Representatives in 2011 and served until 2019 when he ran as the PDP governorship candidate in Nasarawa State. He is contesting for the same position again.

NIGER

The two main contenders for the governorship seat in Niger State Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago of the APC and Hon. Isah Liman Kantigi of the main opposition party – PDP, writes JOHN ADAMS.

Hon Umar Mohammed Bago, APC: Hon. Bago of the APC is a three-time member, House of Representatives from Chanchaga Federal Constituency. Before venturing into politices in 2011, Bago was a successful banker with one of the first generation Banks in Minna, Niger State.

Hon. Isah Liman Kantigi, PDP: Hon. Isah Liman Kantigi was a successful civil servant with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abuja, a two time Chairman of Edati Local Government Council in the state and a former Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs under former Governor Babangida Aliyu of the state.

Hon. Isah Liman Kantigi was the running mate to former PDP governorship candidate in the state, Alhaji Umar Nasko during the 2015 governorship election in the state.

OGUN

There are three main contenders in Ogun. They are the incumbent Governor Dapo Abiodun (APC), Oladipupo Adebutu (PDP) and Bisi Otegbeye of the ADC, reports LAIDE RAHEEM.

Dapo Abiodun, APC: Governor Dapo Abiodun, popularly known as DA, is the standard bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State. He is the incumbent governor, having emerged winner in the 2019 elections. Before his emergence as governor over three years ago, DA was into oil and gas, and a big player in the downstream sector. He was a close ally of the immediate past governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun. Their relationship became frosty in the build up to the 2019 polls, which made Amosun, despite being in the same party with Abiodun, throw his weight behind another gubernatorial candidate from another party.

Oladipupo Adebutu (PDP): Oladipupo Adebutu is the governorship candidate of the main opposition party in Ogun State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Adebutu known as ‘Lado’ in the political circle is a son of billionaire business mogul, Sir Kessington Adebutu. He is from the same hometown, Iperu-Remo, with the incumbent governor of the state. Lado was a member of the House of Representatives (Remo Federal Constituency) from 2015 to 2019 and a factional governorship candidate of the PDP in 2019. He is taking a shot at the Oke Mosan Governor’s Office for the second consecutive time.

Biyi Otegbeye (ADC): Biyi Otegbeye is the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). He is a lawyer, accountant and insurer. Otegbeye with the cognomen ‘BOT’ is the CEO of Regency Assurance. In 2019, he contested on the platform of the APC for a House of Reps seat to represent Egbado South/Ipokia Federal Constituency. Before then, in 2015, he took a shot at the senate on the platform of the PDP and later defected to the SDP, when he couldn’t get the PDP ticket. Otegbeye was one of the top persons recommended by the Ogun West leaders to former Governor Amosun in 2019, when the latter zeroed in on the senatorial district as the next to produce the governor.

OYO

In the contest for the governorship seat in Oyo State, the candidates of the PDP, Governor Seyi Makinde, that of the APC, Senator Teslim Folarin and the Accord candidate, Chief Adebayo Adelabu are in a tight race, reports OLUSEYE OJO.

Gov Seyi Makinde, PDP: Governor Seyi Makinde is a graduate of Electrical Engineering from the University of Lagos. He has work experience in the oil and gas sector. He is the founder of the Makon Group Limited; an indigenous oil and gas company in Nigeria. At the age of 29 in 1997, he established his first oil and gas private business, called Makon Engineering and Technical Services, (METS).

He began his political career for elective offices in 2007 when he contested and lost the Oyo South senatorial district on the platform of All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP). Prior to the 2011 general elections, he joined PDP and also sought the party’s ticket to contest for the same Oyo South senatorial district poll. But he could not secure the ticket.

However, Makinde eyed the governorship seat of the state on the PDP platform in 2015. He could not also get the party’s ticket. He actually staged a walk out at the venue of the governorship primary. He defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), on whose platform he contested and lost the 2015 governorship poll. Makinde later returned to PDP. On September 29, 2018, Makinde emerged as the governorship candidate of the PDP for the 2019 general elections and won with the support of a coalition of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), and Social Democratic Party (SDP). He is seeking re-election on the platform of his party, the PDP.

Senator Teslim Folarin, APC: Teslim Kolawole Folarin bagged Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from the University of Ibadan. He later proceeded to Harvard University, United States of America for further educational training. He had a stint in the civil service of the United Kingdom in the Department of Trade in London. He returned to Nigeria in 2002 and joined active politics.

He cut his political teeth in PDP prior to the 2003 general elections. He contested and won the senatorial seat for Oyo Central in 2003 at the age of 39 years. He was re-elected for a second term in 2007 on the platform of the same PDP, during which he served as a Senate Leader. Currently, Folarin, who had served on the different senate committees, including Senate Committee on Business and Rules, as well as Marines and Transport, is the current chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content.

In 2015, he was the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state. But he lost the election. And in September 2018, he left PDP for APC, and emerged the candidate for Oyo Central senatorial district for the 2019 elections. He won the election in 2019. He also emerged the APC gubernatorial candidate for today’s election in 2022.

Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Accord: Chief Adebayo Adelabu studied Accounting at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife. He finished with first-class honours. He worked in the banking sector and rose to the position of deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), before he joined active politics prior to the 2019 elections. He has to his credit, professional courses he took in various business schools and institutions that include University of London, Harvard University, Stanford University as well as Wharton, Columbia, Kelloggs, and Euromoney.

In 2018, Adelabu resigned from Central Bank Nigeria in order to join the 2019 governorship race in Oyo State. On September 30, 2018, Adelabu emerged as the governorship candidate for the APC in the state. But he did not win the poll.

Adelabu also made his intention known to contest the 2023 governorship poll on the platform of APC. But he lost to Teslim Folarin at the APC primary held at Liberty Stadium. Thereafter, he resigned from APC and joined Accord. The previous gubernatorial candidate of the party, Ayodele Oyajide, stepped down for him. Adelabu was then nominated to replace Oyajide.

PLATEAU

Plateau State has as top contenders candidates of the PDP, Caleb Mutfwang, that of APC, Nentawe Yilwatda and Patrick Dakum of the Labour Party, reports GYANG BERE.

Caleb Mutfwang, PDP: Caleb Mutfwang, a lawyer, is flying the flag of the opposition PDP. He is a former Chairman of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State who beat over 10 other aspirants to emerge candidate of the party.

Mutfwang, who was born in 1965 is a graduate of Law from the University of Jos and engaged in private and active legal practice after his NYSC. He was appointed Deputy General Manager, Legal and Secretarial Services in the Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited, Kaduna State and later became the Acting Company Secretary.

He hails from Mangu Local Government Area, Plateau Central.

Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, APC: A former INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Benue State is running on the platform of the ruling APC. Born in Dungung village in Kanke Local Government Area, Plateau Central in 1968, he resigned his appointment as INEC REC few weeks ago to contest the APC party primaries where he beat over 10 aspirants to emerge flag-bearer. Yilwatda, a digital system and energy engineering expert, had his first degree in Electrical/Electronic Engineer from Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi.

Patrick Dakum, Labour Party: Patrick Dakum is the standard bearer of the Labour Party. He crossed over from the APC and replaced Amb. Yohanna Margif when it became obvious that he would not clinch the APC ticket.

Dakum, a former Commissioner for Health as well well for Information and Communication, he was Chief Executive officer of the Institute of Human Virology. He is a native of Mupun in Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State.

RIVERS

Rivers State has three major candidates for the governorship election. They include Sir Siminialayi Fubara of the PDP, Senator Magnus Abe of the SDP and Tonye Cole of the APC, reports TONY JOHN

Sir Siminialayi Fubara, PDP: Sir Siminialayi Fubara, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Rivers State. hails from Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, Rivers State. He is the immediate past Accountant General of Rivers State. Siminialayi Fubara, who is often called Sim, entered politics a decade ago and was named Accountant General of Rivers State by Governor Nyesom Wike. He resigned from his job to run for governor of the state.

Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, SDP: Senator Magnus Ngei Abe hails from Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State. He is contesting governorship on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Abe has been in politics for over two decade. He was a former staunch member of the PDP and All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. He joined SDP in 2022, after seven years of irreconcilable crisis in the Rivers State APC. He is a two-time senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District in Rivers State. In 2019, Abe was succeeded by Hon. Barry Mpigi. He was appointed into the board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tonye Patrick Cole, APC: Tonye Patrick Cole is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He is from the Kalabari ethnic nationality.

Cole is a core businessman. He is the co-founder and former Group Executive Director of Sahara Group, an energy conglomerate with operations spanning the entire energy chain in Nigeria and some African countries.

In 2019, he emerged his party’s governorship candidate. But the APC was later disqualified by the court from participating in that election.

SOKOTO

In Sokoto State, there are two main candidates to watch out for, writes TUNDE OMOLEHIN. These are Alhaji Saidu Umar, the PDP candidate, and Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto of the APC.

Alhaji Saidu Umar, PDP: Alhaji Saidu Umar is the PDP governorship candidate in Sokoto State. Until his emergence as the ruling party’s flag-bearer in September last year, he was the Commissioner in-charge of the State Ministry of Finance during the first tenure of the incumbent governor. He was later elevated to the position of Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Saidu holds a caliphate title of Mallam Ubandoma Sokoto, a name generally called by his political admirers.

Hon Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, APC: Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, the APC governorship flag-bearer in Sokoto State, had, in the 2019 general election, contested with the incumbent Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal but lost with a narrow margin of 342 votes. He was a two-term Commissioner and pioneer Executive Secretary, Police Trust Fund (PTF).

TARABA

In Taraba State, two major candidates will slug it out, among others. They include Col Kefas Agbu of PDP and Senator Emmanuel Bwacha of APC, writes SYLVANUS VIASHIMA

Kefas Agbu, PDP: He was born in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

After his Primary and secondary education, he proceeded to Nigerian Defence Academy where he graduated brilliantly. Agbu enjoyed a steady rise in the Nigeria Army and was appointed as the Board chairman of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) by the late President Umaru Musa Yaradua. Agbu is reputed for his key role in the Amnesty Programme in the Niger-Delta region before he voluntarily retired from service after two decades as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, APC: Senator Emmanuel Bwacha representing Taraba South is a presently a third time Senator where he served in various committees. He was, until recently, the Deputy Minority Leader of the Red Chambers.

He served previously as the Councillor and Chairman of Donga Local Government area in Taraba State. He also served as Commissioner for Agriculture, member of the State House of Assembly, member of the House of Representatives representing Donga/Takum/Ussa Federal Constituency.

The 57-year-old Senator is regarded as one of the politicians close to the grassroots in the state.

YOBE

In Yobe, the two major candidates that would be slugging it out are Governor Mai Mala Buni of the APC and Sheriff Abdullahi of the PDP, reports TIMOTHY OLANREWAJU.

Mai Mala Buni, APC: Mai Mala Buni, 55, was born in Buni Yadi, Gujba Local Government, Yobe State. He bagged a B Sc degree in International Relations at Espan University, Benin Republic in 2014. He was the head of Conference of All Political Parties before his appointment as Special Adviser to Gov Ibrahim Geidam on political affairs in 2013. He later became the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Secretary and later National Secretary of the party.

Buni assumed office as governor of Yobe State on 29th May, 2019 following his election. He’s seeking re-election for a second term.

Sheriff Abdullahi, PDP: Sheriff Abdullahi was born in Bade Local Government Area of the state 60 years ago. He served as the chairman of the local government. He was once a senatorial candidate of the PDP before he later emerged the governorship candidates of the party as the major challenger to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC)

ZAMFARA

The Zamfara State governorship election is between the current Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of the APC and Dauda Lawal of the PDP, reports TUNDE OMOLEHIN

Bello Mohammed Matawalle (APC); Gov Bello Mohammed Matawalle is the current governor and will be re-contesting on the APC platform. Between 1999 and 2003, Matawalle served as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Environment, Rural Development and later Youth and Sport in Zamfara. He later contested on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) for a House of Representatives seat and won, representing Bakura/Maradun federal constituency from 2007 to 2015. In 2019, he also contested for the governorship seat on the platform of PDP but lost by a wide margin to Muktar Idris of the APC. However, a few days to the inauguration of a new governor, the Supreme Court nullified APC’s votes and declared that Matawalle who secured the second highest votes should be sworn into office so long as he secured the requirements to occupy the office.

Dauda Lawal, PDP: Dauda Lawal, the PDP governorship candidate in Zamfara S is a former Executive Director with First Bank of Nigeria before venturing into politics. He was recently reinstated by an appellate court order as the authentic party flag-bearer after a Federal High Court nullified his party nomination during the primary election.