The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board ( NCDMB), Mr Simbi Kesiye Wabote has advocated annual reporting of implementation of the decade of gas from all concerned parties

According to him the status report would include successes, issues, support required and target completion dates.

Wabote stated this at the Nigerian International Energy Summit ( NIES) where he spoke on Local Content Investment and Sustainable Energy Future and Building Local Content and Capacity for Realization of Nigeria’s Decade of Gas.

He recommended that the status report would be prepared by agencies, entities and stakeholders that are responsible for the various projects and initiatives identified in the Decade of Gas programmes.

Wabote challenged stakeholders to avoid distraction or lose steam in the implementation of the programme, stressing that as a new administration is set to assume office on May 29th, there should be continuity.

“It is possible that the incoming government will give the programme a new name but we must not lose focus on the importance of gas to our energy needs and economic development,’’ he said.

He seized the opportunity to highlight eight focus areas the Board was utilizing to drive the realization of the Decade of Gas initiative of the Federal Government. The areas listed include Human Capacity Development, Construction of Industrial Parks, Public-Private Partnerships and Nigerian Content Intervention Funds. Others are Research and Development, Regulatory Framework, Regional Collaboration, and Enabling Business Environment.

Wabote draw attention to the capacity building programmes required to enhance the training of and re-training of capable workforce for the industry, pointing out that NCDMB had ‘’ delivered close 14 million man-hours of training for acquisition of various skills sets required to explore, develop, operate and maintain hydrocarbon facilities’’.

While listing some of the Board’s Human Capacity Development tools, he declared that they were impactful and acknowledged internationally.

Wabote added that the survey carried out by African Petroleum Producers Organisation (APPO) to assess standards in training institutions on the African continent rated Nigeria as one of the top countries with credible institutions.

Giving updates on the construction of oil and gas industrial parks, the Executive Secretary said the Board had commenced issuance of allocation letters to credible investors in readiness for the commencement of operations within the NOGAPS Industrial Parks located in Bayelsa and Cross River states.

“The NCDMB Gas Hub at Polaku is fully dedicated to domiciliation of gas-related enterprises such as Pressure Reduction and Metering Station, CNG mother stations, LPG cylinder manufacturing plants, Gas processing facilities, power plants, and other similar facilities.”