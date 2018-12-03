Public debate for individuals seeking prime public offices is one of the means through which society tracks and hold down the politician to some evidence.
Andy Ezeani
Promises they say are made to be broken. In no other field in life does this maxim hold as true as it does in politics. Perhaps in love affair too. May be. Even at this, and for all that is known about politicians and their proclivity to lie and to over promise, the society still listens to politicians and yearns to hear them lie. It is doubtful that the society can do without providing them the room and the platform to carry out their spin, deceive and make more promises that are more often than not broken at the very moment the promises are made.
But what is the alternative to listening to politicians? To not give them opportunity to lie? But it is for that very reason that politicians partly exist; to convince people to accept them for who they say they are and not exactly for who they are; to lift the society by words beyond what is possible and to make promises that make people feel good for a moment. The honest politician, as is well known, lives somewhere in Mars. The species on earth are yet to attain that character. So the society, democratic or otherwise, simply has no choice but to live
with politicians and politics. Put differently, living with lies is a part of life. Living the lie is however, another matter altogether.
Representative democracy is a work in perennial progress. It continues to regenerate itself and to strive through various mechanisms to hold politicians accountable to those who elected them in the first place. On their own part, politicians as a matter of rule, resort to all manner of tricks to obfuscate and block interrogation into their conduct in public offices. Unfortunately for the two sides – the electorate and the elected – there is no life for one in the absence of the other. And so while one side continues to seek to rein in the other side and to find out that which it wants to keep away from the public view, the other side never stops inventing ways and means to keep off all prying eyes in their affairs.
Steadily as democracy evolves, society must have come to terms with the reality that it is extremely difficult to hold down politicians. What do you do with a man whose character according to some observers permits him without qualms to say one thing in the morning, say a different thing at noon and deny both in the evening? But we still listen to them.
Mounting public debate for individuals seeking prime public offices is obviously one of the means through which society has sought to track and hold down the politician to some evidence. Of course, lies and deceptions have been known to fly off the elevated podium of many presidential debates, but then that is one of the ideas behind instituting debates for contenders to prime public offices. Lies and policy options enunciated by a candidate before the world on the presidential debate podium can more easily be held up against a politician than oblique, empty promises made on campaign trails.
There is of course, no Constitutional provision for participation in a presidential or governorship debate as one of the criteria for people to be elected to those prime offices. A candidate is therefore, at liberty to decline to participate in such a debate. President Muhammadu Buhari declined to participate in the presidential debate leading to the 2015 elections.
The recent release by the John Momoh-led Presidential Debate Group of their schedule for presidential and vice presidential debates for the 2019 elections have engendered side debates about the main debate which are quite interesting. The handlers of President Buhari are yet to commit their principal to the debate. The reason for their reluctance have not been made very clear yet. Will President Buhari for the second time decline to participate in a presidential debate? Heading to the 2015 elections, Buhari was a candidate pitched against incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan. His team had alleged discomfort at what they see as possibility of the debate organizers not being neutral and fair. The debate organizers tried to assure them of their neutrality, but they refused to be pacified. Heading towards 2019 elections as incumbent, can the President’s team convincingly sustain such apprehension about the organizers of the debate anymore?
The truth about presidential debates is that their actual impact on the electoral fortune of a candidate remains indeterminate. Even in USA, given to razzmatazz and media frenzy about such events, the direct correlation between what voters actually do with their ballot on Election Day and how candidates performed on the debate series is yet to be factually established. It seems easy to point at how Ronald Reagan deployed his Hollywood persona to outshine Walter Mondale or how charismatic Bill Clinton crushed older Bob Dole or how Barack Obama called upon his gift of gab and relaxed mien to work against a much more decorated veteran in John McCain first and later Senator Mitt Romney. But in all those cases there were other weighty social and political factors on ground on top of which the debate performances stood.
What is not in doubt however is that the electorate wants to have a feel of whoever declares serious interest in leading them. It is true that a substantial chunk of Nigeria is still largely illiterate and rural, in spite of the impression created by vocal urban elite and a bubbling media industry. Even at that the rural Nigerians are becoming sophisticated in leaps. A lot more of the citizens want to directly hear their leaders and prospective leaders; gauge their respective warmth and humanness assess their grasp of issues in governance, confidence and charisma and all those features that cold statistics and prepared texts cannot offer. Make no mistakes about it, people do not need to be university professors and experts to know that someone before them is either benign or petulant, cold or warm, fake or real. Ordinary folks read these characteristics very well and this, substantially is what debates like the presidential debate offer.
While the debate about the debate may be useful in helping the Debate Group fine tune their procedures and mechanism for organizing the presidential debate, it may not be useful to the society at large if it aims to any extent to deny any candidate and the electorate an invaluable opportunity for a direct engagement. Every candidate needs to connect with the electorate. And the electorate surely needs to have a rounded feel of the package they may take home in due course. For the society especially, the presidential debate provides an uncommon means of holding down a politician to his recorded policy preferences, promises and ideologies over which he can be called to task down the line.
The presidential debate may not exactly propel a candidate to win an election, but it sure helps the electorate to know the options before them. Those who cannot watch the debates will surely hear about it for sure. The side debates are interesting quite alright, but the main debate is the real deal.
ARARAUME – THE MAN WHO’S TIME HAS COME
From all indications the time for Senator Ifeanyichukwu Godwin Araraume to become the Governor of Imo State has come. One will readily recall that Senator Araraume is for the fourth consecutive time seeking the mandate of Imo people to be the governor of this God given State. He is not doing it for fun or personal aggrandizement but with a genuine desire and purpose to contribute his own quota to the economic, social, scientific, and technological development of Imo State. Long time ago he observed a missing link in the governance and leadership of Imo State which spurred him into action. He feels like leaving it better than he met it in his life time for posterity.
With this at the back of his mind, he knew that without education his ambition will only end up to be a day dream. To leave no stone un-turned, he made for the classrooms. He had his first School Leaving Certificate at Central School Umuluwe Ajirija, Umuduru Aut. Comm., Isiala Mbano that happened to be his maternal home in 1972, and went further to acquire the West African School Certificate (WASC) at Dick Tiger Memorial Comprehensive Secondary School, Amaigbo, Nwangele LGA in 1979. As if these were not enough in his political career, he ventured into the University, and had his first degree in Business Administration. He crowned this with a Masters Degree in International Relations, at the University of Benin, Edo State. In a Press Conference at the Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos in 2003, he claimed to have equally registered for his Ph.D courses but had to suspend it as a result of intense political activities. Contesting for the first time the governorship of Imo State, he challenged press men to go and verify his claim at the University of Benin, Edo State.
But out of bad blood, some of those who Araraume brought into political lime light are the ones that have continued to question his intelligence and educational background. Even one of them who started school as a craft student at the Osuh Trade Center Orieama, Isiala Mbano and went ahead to obtain “Toronto Ph. D” surreptitiously is the one in the fore front doubting his education just to tarnish his image politically.
There is no need reeling out the historical antecedent of Senator Araraume in connection with party politics but what is important is that he had won all the governorship primaries conducted by PDP while his membership lasted before this time. What happened to those victories and why he could not become the governor then is left to your conjecture and the history books when they will be written.
However, Araraume was never deterred by those disappointments because he accepts the dictum that, “power is taken, and not given”. Secondly, his burning desire to become the governor of Imo State has been kept aglow by the dismal performance of successive governors who mostly derail soon after taking oath of office. Whatever each had claimed as his achievement for the eight or four years he had been in the saddle is too infinitesimal compared with the huge federal allocation flowing into Imo State Coffers from the federation account – thanks to former Minister of finance Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala who started publishing revenue allocation to federal, state and local governments . What has given fillip to the present endeavour is the flagrant abuse of privilege, and oppression that have characterized the present administration in Imo State. The governor usurped power and colonized Imo State and is in the verge of constructing and building personal political dynasty in which no one emerges governor except one is from his family, or one is his in-law, a disturbing situation that has attracted the ire and many rhetoric questions begging for answers. Is there no one in Imo State who can rest power from Rochas family? Where are the men in Imo State who claim to be political juggernauts? etc.
Senator Ifeanyichukwu Araraume had to take the bull by the horn by diplomatically leaving All Progress Congress (APC) for Rochas and his cohorts and switched over to APGA where he clinically clinched the governorship ticket of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in that hard fought governorship primary against all odds. Since then many people across Imo State have heaved a long sigh of relief. The action of the governor has become an enigma and night mare to many. His intention is utterly disturbing to the intelligence of Imo people who could not swallow this rough pill hook and sinker. The news making the rounds is “yes” Araraume is better equipped to slug it out with Rochas who is in his last lap of his eight years tenure in office. From this point of view one will see why Araraume had to switch over to APGA. He would not have been in the position to contest governorship election without holding the ticket of any political party.
At this point, what should matter to Imolites is who is this man whose name rings bell in Imo State politics and beyond? This is a man who started politics as soon as he left secondary School in 1979, learning the ropes from the old men and women who met the late Great Zik of Africa in the political field. He as well ventured into business, and has done well successfully. He owns a conglomerate of companies which he has brought some into Imo State. The manufacturing company he built can be found along Onitsha road Owerri, and a branch of his Exclusive Supermarket along Aba – Port Harcourt road Owerri.
In public life, he has excelled as a Senator of Okigwe. During his stay at the National Assembly, he built the Anara Power Sub-Station that supplies light to Isiala Mbano and environs, and gave scholarships to indigent students. He pursued and got contracts awarded by the federal government for the renovation of Umuahia – Mbano road, and Umuahia – Okigwe road, and Borehole water project, and reticulation which the government of Obasanjo could not finance fully. Right now he has undertaken the construction of village roads in a number of local governments in Imo State viz. Joint Hospital Aquinas Road linking over 9 Communities, washed off Amaraku to Umuna road to Okigwe, Ugwuoji – Ogbo Road Ugiri, Isiala Mbano, Umukwo – Amandugba road etc. Above all, Senator Araraume has prepared for leadership more than any of his opponents. He has been able to accomplish all the things that can serve as draw-back and disillusion any careless leader to abandon people oriented projects. He runs a well knit family life that if not can destabilize any leader. He has independence of mind and so cannot be placed on a barber’s chair which killed many genuine intentions of some past governors.
The general saying that charity begins at home is true with Araraume, as he has single handled developed his village and autonomous community Isiebu and environs. In addition to constructing durable roads, he built a magnificent Catholic Church, Town Hall, and world Class Business Center, street lighting etc.
The man in question has capacity, connection, intelligence, experience, and widely travelled to confront the daunting task of leadership at this level. The man exudes and inspires confidence, and has the knowledge of problem solving strategies. Araraume is organized to the core and gives attention to every detail no matter how minute just as philosophers do and absolutely nothing is taken for granted. He talks less and so will focus more on job execution and service delivery to the people of Imo State.
The few who do not see anything good in others, had made a baseless fuse over his movement to other parties. They failed to realize that Araraume cannot be said to be the first or last to switch parties. If history is anything to go by, the late Zik of Africa was about winning election in the colonial era in Lagos, when abruptly late Awolowo told his people not to vote for an Igbo man, and which resulted into what is today regarded as the great CARPET CROSSING, and late Zik lost that Lagos House of Assembly election. In the recent times, we have seen the likes of Atiku, Senate President Dr. Olusola Saraki, Tambawal, Peter Obi, Ngige, Tinubu, and a host of others moving from one party to another. Since Nigeria party politicking is not ideologically based, you cannot make Senator Araraume escape goat. Therefore, this argument is not to be relied on in judging the eligibility of any candidate for that matter in this governorship election. Moreover, since the act of moving from one party to another is constitutional, he did it with a ;lot of wisdom and cannot be crucified on the alter of political neophytes.
In essence Senator Araraume has come to liberate Imo State out of the shackles of under development and chart a new course for sustained progress and industrial Eldorado for Imo. He has come to reenact the industrial development strides of late Dede Sam Mbake (Ph.D) of blessed memory and take it to another level. He has traveled wider than his opponents and seen how things are done in other democracies such as ours, and would want to replicate same here for the general good of the greatest number of our people. No one can bend him to share Imo State allocation to political jobbers and hangers on, as was the case before. His administration will be people based. Vote for Senator Araraume is vote for the removal of Imo State from this economic doldrums and morass we suddenly found ourselves.
By Cletus Azubuike
Freeland Journalist.
Public Affairs Analyst